Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Bubba Wallace is poised for a breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. The post Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket
From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
NASCAR’s talks with Dodge have stalled, update on new manufacturers
NASCAR's talks with Dodge about returning to the sport have stalled. Meanwhile, let's dive into the latest updates on any other new manufacturers.
JR Motorsports makes big changes to Xfinity teams for 2023
JR Motorsports has made sweeping changes to its four teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts expire after 2023
Denny Hamlin and FedEx's contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season.
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
Hendrick Motorsports expected to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023
Hendrick Motorsports is expected to compete at select races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2023 season, including oval tracks and road courses.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reuniting With an Old Friend Could Make Him a Surprise Factor in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will get his old crew chief back next year, which could get him back to Victory Lane. The post Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reuniting With an Old Friend Could Make Him a Surprise Factor in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
5 Drivers Who Laid a Big, Ugly Egg in 2022 — And How They Missed the Mark
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign was memorable, but some drivers will remember this year for all the wrong reasons. The post 5 Drivers Who Laid a Big, Ugly Egg in 2022 — And How They Missed the Mark appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brian France discusses the arrest that changed his life
France had plans to step away from the NASCAR CEO role. Brian France became the CEO of NASCAR in 2003. He led the sport, bringing a number of game-changing systems such as stage racing and the playoffs. His 15th year as CEO, ended in flames. France drove through a stop...
Entire Formula 1 field goes out to dinner to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's retirement
All 20 drivers in the 2022 Formula 1 field gathered for dinner this week to celebrate the career of Sebastian Vettel before his final start in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vettel, a four-time World Champion, will finish his career this weekend after announcing he would retire from F1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
NASCAR Could Seek Close To $1B Annually For Next Rights Deal
NASCAR will be seeking a 10% to 15% increase in rights fees for its next long-term media deal, sources tell Front Office Sports. The stock car racing giant is set to kick off negotiations with incumbent TV partners Fox Sports and NBC Sports in early 2023. Fox and NBC pay...
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float
NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway
NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
NASCAR: Ryan Preece to take over for Cole Custer at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ryan Preece is back in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Preece would take over the No. 41 car in 2023. He’ll replace Cole Custer as Custer drops down to the Xfinity Series to run a second car for the team. Preece, 32, raced part-time...
Justin Allgaier Has Become the New Elliott Sadler of the Xfinity Series, But That’s Not a Good Thing
Justin Allgaier is on the same Xfinity Series path as Elliott Sadler, which isn't a good thing. The post Justin Allgaier Has Become the New Elliott Sadler of the Xfinity Series, But That’s Not a Good Thing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Was the Last NASCAR Cup Series Driver to Win in Ty Gibbs’ ‘54?’
Lennie Pond set a speed record the last time the No. 54 car that Ty Gibbs will drive in 2023, won in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Who Was the Last NASCAR Cup Series Driver to Win in Ty Gibbs’ ‘54?’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
