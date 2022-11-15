ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket

From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
Entire Formula 1 field goes out to dinner to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's retirement

All 20 drivers in the 2022 Formula 1 field gathered for dinner this week to celebrate the career of Sebastian Vettel before his final start in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Vettel, a four-time World Champion, will finish his career this weekend after announcing he would retire from F1 at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
NASCAR to Ring in the New Year with 2023 Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will be ringing in the new year in a new way, as race fans watching the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda on January 2 might do a double take when it comes to at least one particular float. NASCAR has entered a float that will kick off its...
NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway

NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

