hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Revealed: Photos
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have another collaboration on the way. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hypebeast.com
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC to Chicago"
Following its appearance on the Air Jordan 1, the “UNC to Chicago” theme continues to celebrate Michael Jordan‘s journey from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls with the Air Jordan 2. The pair of Air Jordan Low 2 initially surfaced in October hinting at addition to Jordan Brand’s 2023 releases.
hypebeast.com
UNDEFEATED Unveils Its Nike Air Force 1 Low "Prime Pink" Collaboration
The heritage between UNDEFEATED and dates back to the early 2000s when the latter crafted the streetwear stalwart a special Dunk High in 2002. Since then, the two parties have gone on to create an impressive resume of collaborative projects, and this fall they’ve reconvened for a new Air Force 1 Low collection. After dropping a North American exclusive “Teal Green” colorway, the two have confirmed the release of its “Prime Pink” offering that references their Dunk High “Clerks Pack” from 2005.
