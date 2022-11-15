ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billboard

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Walmart kicked off Black Friday early! The mega-retailer launched a second Black Friday Deals for Days event online on Monday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. ET. The deals will launch in stores on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Black Friday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Online early access ended at 7 p.m. ET on...
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
Mic

Amazon sneakily released early Black Friday deals: here's what you don't want to miss

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major savings. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds, covering everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it immediately.
People

Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon  — Up to 78% Off

Save big on iRobot, Shark, and more  Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but Amazon is already dropping early deals across categories. And if a vacuum cleaner is at the top of your wishlist, we've got good news. Amazon just launched a bunch of early Black Friday deals on all kinds of vacuums. Weeks ahead of the shopping holiday, you can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums. Even better, Shark, iRobot, Bissell, and other customer-favorite brands are on sale...
People

Calling All Prime Members: These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop This Week

Use your Amazon subscription to save up to 60 percent Prime members, you can now get a head start on your Black Friday sale shopping.  Amazon released tons of Black Friday deals more than a week early this year, and the best ones are reserved for Prime members. The Just for Prime storefront is packed with exclusive subscriber-only savings across every category. And the discounts are steep — up to 60 percent off.  The Best Member-Only Deals Overall 60% Off: FYC Women's Wool Sock Set, $11.99 (orig. $29.99)Holiday Decor: Guoou...
Albany Herald

Sephora’s 2022 Black Friday Sale Sneak Peek Just Dropped

While some of us are excitedly awaiting Black Friday deals for tech and home (this is finally the year for the KitchenAid Stand Mixer!), we're also saving our dough (pun intended) for the pricey beauty products we love, like Créme de la Mer. Sephora always comes through with huge, once-a-year-deals, and last year we saw big deals like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Lipsticks for just $5 (usually $18), Marc Jacobs Foundation 50% off, priced at just $20, and Clinique's award-winning Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel at just $16, more than 50% off.
BHG

Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More

We may be a few weeks away from Black Friday, but Amazon is already filled with massive saving opportunities. Whether you're in the market for a new vacuum or are looking to stock up on kitchen essentials ahead of the holiday cooking season, you'll find all kinds of early deals that rival Black Friday savings. And the best part is, you don't need to wait until November 25 to start scoring these deep discounts on customer-favorite brands.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
TechRadar

Amazon Black Friday sale dates announced - and upcoming deals revealed

Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK for 2022. Given how we've seen loads of Black Friday deals earlier than ever before at many retailers this year, it will not shock you to hear that both events will start before the day itself at the mega-retailer.
Android Headlines

Amazon previews its Black Friday sale, starting next week!

Amazon is starting to build the hype for its Black Friday sale, which will start next week. While you can get some great Black Friday deals now, the majority of them won’t start until next week. Amazon is holding a 48-hour Black Friday event this year. Lasting Thursday and Friday. So you can shop while you’re eating that Thanksgiving turkey.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. What Are the Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals? Clothing is obviously...
CBS News

Best Black Friday deals under $200 you can shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Sticking to a Black Friday budget? You've come to the right place. We've found the best Black Friday deals under...

