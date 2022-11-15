Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Related
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend
Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now
Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
People Are Defending The "Unpopular" Home Design Trends That Actually Make A Lot Of Sense In Their Own Homes
Open floor plans are "out," so I guess we all need to build walls now...
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
I work in Aldi – here’s the secret to getting discounts, it works every time and could save you lots of money
AN ALDI worker has revealed the secret to bagging a discount at the tills - and it always works. Fiona Forrester is a store manager in Glenrothes, Fife and has worked for the bargain supermarket for a whopping 20 years. She has now shared her top tips to help customers...
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster
Home Goods has some explaining to do.
Woman Requires Each of Her Wedding Guests to Bring a Minimum $250 Gift or They Aren’t Allowed Into the Wedding
The average wedding gift amount is about $100. While some give more, depending on financial circumstances, some also give much less. In most cases, your wedding gift amount is 100% your decision, so there's no pressure involved.
I was kicked out of my apartment for keeping secret from landlord – now I’m homeless
A WOMAN has been booted from her apartment for keeping a secret from her landlord - now she's homeless. Sophia was abruptly kicked out of her £450-a-week Sydney flat two weeks after moving in. The young woman, who moved from Los Angeles, said her landlord let her go after...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
I took my whole family to a fancy hotel in Maine that charges $500-plus a night. It was surprisingly kid-friendly.
My family stayed one night at the super-exclusive Cliff House Hotel in York, Maine. In low season, rooms go for $500 and up; in the summer, rooms can cost thousands of dollars. I was surprised at how kid-friendly and accommodating the hotel was.
Comments / 0