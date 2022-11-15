ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Motorious

This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend

Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
LAKELAND, FL
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now

Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
MINNESOTA STATE
Architectural Digest

Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together

While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...

