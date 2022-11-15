Read full article on original website
Related
Shania Twain rides into DFW to reclaim her throne on upcoming world tour
Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 21, 2023. The North Texas date is the second-to-last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to DFW, she will also play in Houston on July 22.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the tour by a variety of well-known current female stars;...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0