Country music star Shania Twain is embarking on an expansive world tour dubbed the Queen of Me Tour, which will come to Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 21, 2023. The North Texas date is the second-to-last of 44 North American concerts currently scheduled on the tour before Twain heads to Europe for five final shows. In addition to DFW, she will also play in Houston on July 22.This is Twain's first tour in nearly five years; she last played in Dallas in June 2018. She'll be joined on the tour by a variety of well-known current female stars;...

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO