San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thebishopstower.com

Sydney’s Suggestions: Soup in San Diego

It’s getting chilly in San Diego! For you crazies who think that November means Christmas time, sure, the crisp air can mean that it’s time for the holidays. But for me, it means it’s time for some heart-warming soups (because Thanksgiving still matters, people!). Grab your biggest spoon, and let’s get to it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County

In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego is the latest California city to ban single-use plastics

The San Diego City Council passed a Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance on Tuesday. The council passed an identical ordinance back in January 2019, but it was stalled due to litigation. The new law covers a long list of polystyrene products, including polystyrene foam food service ware, food trays, egg...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego

William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista

Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
CHULA VISTA, CA
multihousingnews.com

Olympus Property Acquires San Diego Luxury Asset

Homefed Corp. developed the 272-unit property in Chula Vista, Calif. Olympus Property has acquired a 272-unit luxury multifamily community, The Residences at Escaya, in Chula Vista, Calif. The seller was Homefed Corp., according to Yardi Matrix data. Homefed broke ground on the project in 2018, financing its construction with a...
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Changes to California’s solar marketplace

The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
CALIFORNIA STATE
myfoxzone.com

The Taco Bell Enchirito makes a triumphant return

SAN DIEGO — A fan-favorite made its triumphant, limited-time return to Taco Bell stores - the Enchirito!. Taco Bell asked customers to vote for the return of the company's famed Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Of course, the Enchirito won. The Enchirito was previously discontinued in 2013 as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

All-Day Italian Restaurant and Market Landing in the UTC Area

A new Italian restaurant and marketplace is due to open by mid-December at the Collection at UTC, the mall-adjacent, mixed-use development that already houses restaurants like Pacific Catch and Menya Ultra Ramen. Owner and operator Vanessa Uteau is a hospitality pro, having run two Lean and Green Cafe locations in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
