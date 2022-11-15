Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
thebishopstower.com
Sydney’s Suggestions: Soup in San Diego
It’s getting chilly in San Diego! For you crazies who think that November means Christmas time, sure, the crisp air can mean that it’s time for the holidays. But for me, it means it’s time for some heart-warming soups (because Thanksgiving still matters, people!). Grab your biggest spoon, and let’s get to it.
chulavistatoday.com
In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County
In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
KPBS
San Diego is the latest California city to ban single-use plastics
The San Diego City Council passed a Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinance on Tuesday. The council passed an identical ordinance back in January 2019, but it was stalled due to litigation. The new law covers a long list of polystyrene products, including polystyrene foam food service ware, food trays, egg...
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
pacificsandiego.com
How you can experience food from two Michelin star chefs in one meal in San Diego
William Bradley, the chef-director of Addison, San Diego’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will conclude his 2022 California Collaborations dinner series next month with a fellow chef whose name may ring a bell with longtime San Diego diners. Chef-owner Chris Bleidorn of Michelin two-star Birdsong in San Francisco will alternate...
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
iheart.com
This Is Where You Can Get Rid Of Junk For Free In San Diego This Weekend
Caltrans is holding a Free California Dump Day in parts of the county this weekend. On Saturday November 19th, you can head over to 570 C St in Chula Vista and 8502 Railroad Avenue in Santee to drop off approved items for disposal. Some of the junk you can drop...
Eater
Island-Themed Restaurant and Hidden Tiki Bar Emerge in Chula Vista
Downtown Chula Vista gets a tropical infusion with the arrival of two new establishments designed to convey island vibes. Developed by Kevin Rhodes, whose Groundswell Brewing Co. has locations in Grantville and Chula Vista, Lime in the Coconut is a breezy and bright restaurant and bar offering live entertainment on Sundays and a menu from executive chef Jeremy Galapon, formerly of the Bali Hai as well as George’s at the Cove and Common Theory, that spans a number of island cuisines with dishes ranging from Hawaiian loco moco and huli huli chicken to Japanese yakisoba and Filipino garlic rice bowls topped with pork tocino. The rum-based drink list, created by beverage pros Snake Oil Cocktail Co., includes the signature Lime in the Coconut made with rum, housemade lime oleo, coconut cream, and fresh pineapple juice along with classics like Mai Tais, Zombies, and Scorpions.
San Diego Police Disproportionately Tow Low-Income People’s Cars: Report
The 49 page audit also found many San Diego residents end up giving up their cars instead of paying the fines
multihousingnews.com
Olympus Property Acquires San Diego Luxury Asset
Homefed Corp. developed the 272-unit property in Chula Vista, Calif. Olympus Property has acquired a 272-unit luxury multifamily community, The Residences at Escaya, in Chula Vista, Calif. The seller was Homefed Corp., according to Yardi Matrix data. Homefed broke ground on the project in 2018, financing its construction with a...
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 18-20 – Music & Makers
Feeling the holiday spirit yet? It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, after all. It’s also prime time for crafters this San Diego weekend, if you’re looking for unique decor or special gifts. Find music, theater and an event for doggies too. Here’s some shopping...
This San Diego Tree Farm Is Ranked 4th Best In U.S. For Christmas Trees
This family-owned tree farm has been recognized as one of the best places to buy a Christmas tree in America!
KPBS
Changes to California’s solar marketplace
The uncertainty hanging over California’s solar marketplace is beginning to clear, now that regulators have unveiled their plan to reshape solar rules. In other news, San Diego County Sheriff-elect Kelly Martinez faces changing the way the sheriff’s department runs San Diego County jails. The county has the most in-custody deaths of any county in the state. Plus, leaders of a high-profile San Diego nonprofit sparked a major controversy over $70,000 worth of historical antiques.
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
myfoxzone.com
The Taco Bell Enchirito makes a triumphant return
SAN DIEGO — A fan-favorite made its triumphant, limited-time return to Taco Bell stores - the Enchirito!. Taco Bell asked customers to vote for the return of the company's famed Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Of course, the Enchirito won. The Enchirito was previously discontinued in 2013 as...
Eater
All-Day Italian Restaurant and Market Landing in the UTC Area
A new Italian restaurant and marketplace is due to open by mid-December at the Collection at UTC, the mall-adjacent, mixed-use development that already houses restaurants like Pacific Catch and Menya Ultra Ramen. Owner and operator Vanessa Uteau is a hospitality pro, having run two Lean and Green Cafe locations in...
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
Fox Business
New York, NY
21K+
Followers
992
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0