Related
Viavi (VIAV) Boosts Production Capacity With New AZ Facility
VIAV - Free Report) recently expanded its production capacity in the United States by opening a new production facility in Chandler, AZ. In addition to generating jobs to boost regional economic development, the investment is likely to help meet the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity via large-scale production of low-cost optical fibers.
Nokia (NOK) C-Band Portfolio to Enhance AT&T (T) 5G Services
NOK - Free Report) has inked a five-year deal with AT&T (. T - Free Report) to deploy the wireless carrier’s C-Band network in parts of the United States. AT&T aims to bring the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation. The deployment of 5G in the C-Band spectrum enables it to better provide 5G services to subscribers, with the best mix of network coverage and capacity.
PTC Set to Acquire ServiceMax to Boost PLM Portfolio for $1.46B
PTC Inc (. PTC - Free Report) has announced an agreement to acquire cloud-based field service management (FSM) software company - ServiceMax - for $1.46 billion. The transaction is subject to regulatory and customary approvals, is expected to close in January 2023. ServiceMax provides FSM services built on the Salesforce...
2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
The Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is suffering from a rise in commodity prices, raging inflation, higher interest rates and global macroeconomic uncertainties. However, continued higher spending on the deployment of 5G networking, gaining from the rapid proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality devices, is a catalyst. The democratization of 5G smartphones is another tailwind for the industry players. This has bolstered the demand for radio-frequency semiconductor solutions, enhancing the prospects of prominent industry players like Akoustis Technologies (
3 Medical Products Stocks Navigating Industry Challenges
The global economy faced macroeconomic headwinds like supply-chain challenges and rising cost of materials just when it had started recovering from the pandemic blues. On top of that, a strengthening dollar started to impact the ex-U.S. sales of several companies. The Zacks Medical – Products industry bore the brunt along with broader market participants. The industry has also been marred by labor shortages leading to rising wages. Meanwhile, COVID-19 impacts remain uncertain. However, declining demand for tests is hurting revenues. Certain companies are raising prices of products to fight inflationary pressure. However, new product launches and expansion into new territories are likely to drive revenues going forward. Moreover, certain medical procedures related to pacing, cardiac surgery, neurovascular and diabetes are showing a strong demand trend. The European and International markets are also showing signs of a steady recovery in demand for medical products.
BorgWarner (BWA) Boosts EV Game With $500M Wolfspeed Investment
BWA - Free Report) recently signed a strategic partnership with Wolfspeed, Inc. (. WOLF - Free Report) , a top-tier player in Silicon Carbide technology. BWA will invest $500 million in Wolfspeed’s financing transaction in exchange for a silicon carbide device capacity corridor. Per the multi-year agreement, BorgWarner will be entitled to purchase up to $650 million of devices annually to cater to its growing requirement.
Neogen's (NEOG) Synergize Disinfectant Now Widely Available
NEOG - Free Report) recently announced that it has launched its Synergize disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The disinfectant can be used in combination with Neogen’s comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, including Neogen Viroxide Super, Farm-Foam EVO and AccuPoint NG. The...
Cheniere (LNG) Q3 Earnings Beat on Elevated Prices & Demand
LNG - Free Report) — the largest liquefied natural gas exporter in the United States — announced third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.46 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of 94 cents. The outperformance could be attributed to high natural gas prices and increasing demand from customers looking to replace Russian energy.
What's in the Cards for Medtronic (MDT) in Q2 Earnings?
MDT - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.89%. Medtronic surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 0.35%.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Top Analyst Reports for Lowe's, Gilead Sciences & Intuitive Surgical
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Dolby (DLB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y
DLB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and the bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 54 cents compared with 58 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.9%. Total revenues...
Twist Bioscience (TWST) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TWST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.91 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. This compares to loss of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
SOXX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide...
Should Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
OMFS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $202.16 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
VSAT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -540.91%. A quarter...
Flexible Solutions (FSI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
FSI - Free Report) logged profits of roughly $1.11 million or 9 cents per share for third-quarter 2022 compared with a profit of roughly $1.16 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company registered revenues of around...
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. Recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling, albeit at a slow pace. A large section of market participants believes that as peak inflation is likely behind us, the Fed will relax its tighter monetary control.
Willdan Group (WLDN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
WLDN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2,000%. A...
