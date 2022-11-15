Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
2022-23 Women's Swimming & Diving Season Preview
The Middlebury women’s swimming and diving team begins its 2022-23 season with a home meet on Saturday, November 19 against Connecticut College. The Panthers welcome back numerous competitors in the pool and on the diving boards. Isabella Caddeau, Chloe Katz and Bella Barragate return to the pool after successful...
middlebury.edu
2022-23 Men's Squash Season Preview
The Middlebury men’s squash team begins its season on Saturday, November 19. The Panthers return all but two players from last season’s roster, with a lot of depth throughout the ladder. Nathan Feinstein, Will Lichstein and Julian Sandoval each played most of the season in the top half...
middlebury.edu
Five Runners Earn MidEast Regional Honors
Five members of the #17 Middlebury men's cross country team earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors. Alec Gironda, Ziggy Goddard, Zander Kessler, Luke Lorenz and Shef West each placed in the top-35 spots during the NCAA MidEast Regional Championship to earn the accolades. As a team, Middlebury finished in third place out of 23 squads, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.
middlebury.edu
Kenny & Orcutt Tabbed To the MidEast All-Region Team
Middlebury women's cross country runners Kate Kenny and Morgane Orcutt earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors. Both Panthers placed in the top-35 spots at the NCAA MidEast Championships to earn the accolade. HONOREE HIGHLIGHTS. Kenny was the first finisher for Middlebury, moving...
happyvermont.com
Snowsville to Lost Nation: Vermont Place Names Offer a Glimpse into Local HistoryNovember 18, 2022
If you spend enough time in any Vermont town, you’ll likely come across Vermont place names like Maple Corner in Calais, Snowsville in Braintree, and Hortonville in Mount Holly. These places are not official villages but rather unincorporated areas that are deeply rooted in the fabric of these communities.
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
Middlebury Campus
New Hires at Porter Medical Center
Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
mountaintimes.info
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
WCAX
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington
Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
How much snow can the North Country get?
The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
suncommunitynews.com
North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds
PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A modern home in Milton that could be yours for $475,000
This single level home in Milton has modern finishes throughout and three bedrooms with a full bathroom at the end of the hallway. There is a large living room and kitchen as well as a massive backyard. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full, 1 half) Price: $475,000. Square Feet: 2,096.
