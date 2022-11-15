ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

middlebury.edu

2022-23 Women's Swimming & Diving Season Preview

The Middlebury women’s swimming and diving team begins its 2022-23 season with a home meet on Saturday, November 19 against Connecticut College. The Panthers welcome back numerous competitors in the pool and on the diving boards. Isabella Caddeau, Chloe Katz and Bella Barragate return to the pool after successful...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

2022-23 Men's Squash Season Preview

The Middlebury men’s squash team begins its season on Saturday, November 19. The Panthers return all but two players from last season’s roster, with a lot of depth throughout the ladder. Nathan Feinstein, Will Lichstein and Julian Sandoval each played most of the season in the top half...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Five Runners Earn MidEast Regional Honors

Five members of the #17 Middlebury men's cross country team earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors. Alec Gironda, Ziggy Goddard, Zander Kessler, Luke Lorenz and Shef West each placed in the top-35 spots during the NCAA MidEast Regional Championship to earn the accolades. As a team, Middlebury finished in third place out of 23 squads, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Kenny & Orcutt Tabbed To the MidEast All-Region Team

Middlebury women's cross country runners Kate Kenny and Morgane Orcutt earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors. Both Panthers placed in the top-35 spots at the NCAA MidEast Championships to earn the accolade. HONOREE HIGHLIGHTS. Kenny was the first finisher for Middlebury, moving...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Heavy snow for parts of New York

The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Middlebury Campus

New Hires at Porter Medical Center

Porter Medical Center announced nine recent hires in the Primary Care sector of the hospital this past August, in an effort to better meet community health needs. Based on the Addison County Community Needs Assessment and Porter’s Community Health Improvement Plan, it was determined that there needed to be a shift from a crisis-based approach to a preventive care approach. This shift includes new providers and new technology.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Rutland’s own Emerald City

The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate assets

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A compounding pharmacy in Colchester caught in hot water over the summer is liquidating all its assets through an online auction next month. Starting Dec. 1, Edge Pharma is selling various equipment-- like scales, tables, mixers, pumps, carts, dishwashers, even telephone headsets and storage bins-- through orbitbid.com. The starting bid on most of the products is $5.
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Pho Vo Reopens in South Burlington

Although the sign and door at 2026 Williston Road in South Burlington still bear the name of the previous restaurant occupant, Phuong Lam reopened Pho Vo in the building she owns in late October. New signage is coming, said Lam, 42. She originally opened Pho Vo in that location right...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

How much snow can the North Country get?

The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
suncommunitynews.com

North Country Manufacturing Day sees large crowds

PLATTSBURGH | On Nov. 16 the 10th annual North Country Manufacturing Day was held at Clinton Community College (CCC) and the Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM). The event connects high school students with local manufacturers. Around 500 high school students from Clinton, Essex, and Frankin Counties show up to participate in this event despite the snowy weather.
CLINTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
VTDigger

After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard

After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
CHELSEA, VT

