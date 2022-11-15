Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
Late power-play goal sends Golden Knights to second straight loss at home
LAS VEGAS — Timo Meier’s power-play goal with with 2:47 remaining snapped a tie and sent the San Jose Sharks past the Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed the Knights their second consecutive home loss after they had won nine […]
Pietrangelo leads Knights in halting two-game home losing skid
Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists as the Golden Knights ended a two-game home losing streak Thursday night by beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-1.
Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Home Matchup With Coyotes
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
Preview: Sharks vs. Red Wings
The Sharks are back home after finishing their lastest road trip with a comeback win in Vegas. The Red Wings are in town for the Sharks Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. When: Thursday, November 17. Watch: NBCSCA. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App...
Fehervary to think of late mother on Capitals' Hockey Fights Cancer night
Gabike, who died of lung cancer in 2009, has been a source of inspiration throughout the 23-year-old's journey from promising young player growing up in Bratislava, Slovakia, to established NHL defenseman with Washington. "She passed away when I was 9. That was a while ago," Fehervary said. "But still she...
Chicago, Detroit expansion teams played 1926-27 "home" games in Canada
Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler takes us back to the late 1920s during the National Hockey League's first major expansion. Although new franchises had been awarded to Detroit and Chicago, their respective new arenas had not been completed in time. Hence, they played their "home" games away from home.
Rangers lineup notes: Kravtsov getting close; same lineup expected in Seattle
Per Arthur Staple, the Rangers lineup will be the same tonight in Seattle as it was against Arizona in the Rangers 4-1 win. With the lines the same, that means Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow remain in the top six while the kid line stays intact. It also means Ryan Reaves and Zac Jones will remain scratched.
