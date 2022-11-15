Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler takes us back to the late 1920s during the National Hockey League's first major expansion. Although new franchises had been awarded to Detroit and Chicago, their respective new arenas had not been completed in time. Hence, they played their "home" games away from home.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO