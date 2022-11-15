ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes

LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Red Wings

The Sharks are back home after finishing their lastest road trip with a comeback win in Vegas. The Red Wings are in town for the Sharks Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. When: Thursday, November 17. Watch: NBCSCA. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Chicago, Detroit expansion teams played 1926-27 "home" games in Canada

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler takes us back to the late 1920s during the National Hockey League's first major expansion. Although new franchises had been awarded to Detroit and Chicago, their respective new arenas had not been completed in time. Hence, they played their "home" games away from home.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy