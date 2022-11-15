GJHS girls open hoops season

The Graham Junior High School Lady Blues opened their basketball season with games against Bowie and Henrietta over the past week. The season began Thursday, Nov. 10 at home against Bowie and continued Monday, Nov. 14 on the road at Henrietta.

Against Bowie, the Lady Blues struggled while losing three of the four games played. Kerstin Schupbach and Peyton Petty led the Lady Blues in a 19-14 loss in the seventh-grade B game. Kinglsey Rowe led the Lady Blues in rebounds. Angel May led the Lady Blues in a 33-13 loss in the seventh-grade A game. Austin Hughes was the leading rebounder for the Lady Blues in the loss.

The Lady Blues split with Bowie in the eighth-grade games. Mariana Gaspar led the Lady Blues in scoring during the B team’s 39-11 loss. Madison Smith and Perry Johnston were rebounding leaders for the Lady Blues. The A team defeated Bowie 25-21, led in scoring by Addyson Weaver and Pinkston. Weaver was the team leader in rebounding.

On the road at Henrietta on Monday, the Lady Blues split games in both seventh and eighth-grade games. The seventh-grade B team defeated Henrietta 16-9, led by Peyton Petty’s eight points. Kinsley Rowe added six points. Petty led the B team in rebounds with four rebounds. A short-handed A team was defeated 25-21, led by 10 points from May.

“I just want to give a shoutout to Adyson Herpeche, Bentleigh Martin, Hadleigh Allen, Austin Hughes, Angel May and Alexis Aguirre for stepping up and showing up for this game in Henrietta,” said Lady Blues coach Alyssa Meeks. “We were short players, but they never once gave up and continued to show up on defense. (I am) proud of these ladies.”

The eighth-grade B team earned its first win of the season with a 22-6 win. Gabby Reyes and Payton Collins combined for 15 points in the win. Reyes and Johnston combined for 15 rebounds. The 8A team was defeated 39-12. Weaver had a double-double for the Lady Blues with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Pinkston had five steals on defense.

The Lady Blues will have two weeks off from games. The schedule picks up on Monday, Nov. 28 when the Lady Blues host Holliday. Both B teams will play at 5 p.m., followed by the A teams.