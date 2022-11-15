ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

GJHS girls open hoops season

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vi2C9_0jBragCE00

The Graham Junior High School Lady Blues opened their basketball season with games against Bowie and Henrietta over the past week. The season began Thursday, Nov. 10 at home against Bowie and continued Monday, Nov. 14 on the road at Henrietta.

Against Bowie, the Lady Blues struggled while losing three of the four games played. Kerstin Schupbach and Peyton Petty led the Lady Blues in a 19-14 loss in the seventh-grade B game. Kinglsey Rowe led the Lady Blues in rebounds. Angel May led the Lady Blues in a 33-13 loss in the seventh-grade A game. Austin Hughes was the leading rebounder for the Lady Blues in the loss.

The Lady Blues split with Bowie in the eighth-grade games. Mariana Gaspar led the Lady Blues in scoring during the B team’s 39-11 loss. Madison Smith and Perry Johnston were rebounding leaders for the Lady Blues. The A team defeated Bowie 25-21, led in scoring by Addyson Weaver and Pinkston. Weaver was the team leader in rebounding.

On the road at Henrietta on Monday, the Lady Blues split games in both seventh and eighth-grade games. The seventh-grade B team defeated Henrietta 16-9, led by Peyton Petty’s eight points. Kinsley Rowe added six points. Petty led the B team in rebounds with four rebounds. A short-handed A team was defeated 25-21, led by 10 points from May.

“I just want to give a shoutout to Adyson Herpeche, Bentleigh Martin, Hadleigh Allen, Austin Hughes, Angel May and Alexis Aguirre for stepping up and showing up for this game in Henrietta,” said Lady Blues coach Alyssa Meeks. “We were short players, but they never once gave up and continued to show up on defense. (I am) proud of these ladies.”

The eighth-grade B team earned its first win of the season with a 22-6 win. Gabby Reyes and Payton Collins combined for 15 points in the win.  Reyes and Johnston combined for 15 rebounds. The 8A team was defeated 39-12. Weaver had a double-double for the Lady Blues with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Pinkston had five steals on defense.

The Lady Blues will have two weeks off from games. The schedule picks up on Monday, Nov. 28 when the Lady Blues host Holliday. Both B teams will play at 5 p.m., followed by the A teams.

Comments / 0

Related
Graham Leader

Lady Blues continue growth in home loss

, The rough start to the 2022-2023 girls’ basketball season continued for the Lady Blues on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Graham High School. After a strong early first quarter that saw the Lady Blues in the lead, the team struggled to overcome scoring runs throughout the game, including a scoreless third quarter en route to a 53-22 loss to Abilene High School.While the team has struggled in several areas as it continues to grow, Lady Blues coach Kyle Wood said the first six minutes of the game showed the growth the team has experienced after a little over a week...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Steers win big in season-opener

The Graham Steers began their second season under coach Kris Hise with a season-opening game Tuesday, Nov. 15. In one game, Hise’s Steers showed what a year of growth and a successful summer program can do with a 76-58 win over Quanah. The 18-point win was the Steers’ biggest win since defeating Mineral Wells 69-42 on Feb. 5, 2021.Since Hise took over the team in the summer of 2021, Hise has wanted to play a quick, yet physical style of basketball. Quick movement both on and off the ball opened the opportunity for 11 of 12 players who were suited...
GRAHAM, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Marilyn Hall Cantrell

Marilyn Hall Cantrell, age 78, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, October 21, 2022, at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Olney with Harrell Braddock, Jr., pastor, officiating, assisted by Max Burkhead. Interment will follow at Westover Cemetery in Westover, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
OLNEY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Former Rider Raider Drafted to XFL Team for 2023

The XFL is making a comeback next year and Wichita Falls might recognize someone in the league next year. The XFL attempted to make a comeback in 2020, but right when things were going good for them. The world shut down due to Covid-19 and the league had to find new owners. One of the partial owners of the league is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Which is pretty funny because he actually cut a promo for the league back in 2001 when it launched.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

GISD to continue four-day school week research

The Graham ISD Board of Trustees made the decision to move forward with investigating the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during their meeting last Wednesday. GISD presented survey results regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the meeting.In September, GISD Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the district had started the 2023-2024 school calendar development process, with the topic of moving to a four-day school week being considered.District calendars are created by the Calendar Committee, made up of staff, parents and community members, who establish several draft calendars which are narrowed down to two for...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

GISD releases four-day school week survey results

Graham ISD presented survey results obtained from staff, students, parents and families, community members and business owners regarding the possibility of moving to a four-day school week during the GISD Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday. The board also voted Wednesday to continue researching a four-day week calendar.According to the district, the move in the 2023-2034 school year could require a longer school day, with the district having to meet the state-required attendance of 75,600 minutes.The survey received 202 responses from GISD staff members, 536 responses from parents and guardians, 210 responses from students, 600 responses from the community and...
GRAHAM, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Graham, Texas Ranch is Perfect to Live Out Your Yellowstone Fantasies

Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wintry weather could make its return early Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, temps will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s before another frontal system arrives. This next cold front will take us from 60 on Thursday to around 20 on Friday. Late Friday, we will see the chance for a few snow showers, but no large accumulations are anticipated. Friday night, we will have a low of 29 with overcast skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

GISD prepares students for STAAR exam changes

Graham ISD advised parents at the beginning of November that the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) and End of Course (EOC) exams will be administered online as well as include formats other than multiple choice. GISD sent a notice to parents and guardians Wednesday, Nov. 2 regarding the changes.The STAAR redesign is a result of House Bill 3906 passed in the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 to be administered in the state summative assessments in the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Texas Education Agency. TEA has worked with stakeholders on a way to launch the changes...
Graham Leader

Young County vehicle pursuit ends at Archer line

A San Antonio man and woman were arrested late Tuesday, Nov. 15 following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Young County and ended near the Archer County Line. Lazerus Daleth Brown, 21, and Stacey Lynn Gonzales, 39, were booked in the Young County Jail Wednesday morning with six alleged charges.According to a release from the Young County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a YCSO deputy observed a gray 2007 Hyundai Sonata operating without a license plate at Hwy. 380 W. and Hwy. 16 N. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as...
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

County presents historical commission with THC award

The Young County Commissioner’s Court presented the Young County Historical Commission with a 2021 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission during their Monday, Nov. 14 meeting.In a press release from the Texas Historical Commission, the THC wrote that the Young County Historical Commission was one of 82 county historical commissions to be recognized for its service efforts in 2021.“In 2021, Young County CHC accomplished many good things,” the release stated. “To name a few; refining the details of the 1921 Jail marker, researched and applied for two additional historical markers receiving approval from THC for the John Conner subject marker, held five public programs and co-sponsored/participated in events with Fort Belknap Living History Association. YCHC contributed 1,180 volunteer work hours in 2021.”According to the release commissions provided more than 284,046 volunteer hours across Texas.“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued in communities across Texas,” THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe said in the release. “The Young County CHC has demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, and we are happy to honor its extraordinary volunteers with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award.”
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

The future of the Library of Graham

Library of Graham Director Kelly LaFarge gave an update last month regarding the facility and its services, as well as upcoming offerings for visitors. The library, located at 910 Cherry St., is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and hosts a number of programs and services.The library is updating some books in its selection and has updated its adult nonfiction and fiction book offerings. The library is additionally looking to update the outdated children’s nonfiction books.“Nonfiction, your fact based books, they get out of date pretty easily. Some things are evergreens, but other things need to be...
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

Graham Leader

54
Followers
49
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Graham Leader

Comments / 0

Community Policy