ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Two Park City ski resorts nominated for Readers’ Choice award

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9LGp_0jBrafJV00

PARK CITY, Utah — Two of Park City’s ski resorts have been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for best ski resort.

Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort are up against 18 other resorts throughout the U.S. and Canada for the 2022 title. This new nomination may give PCMR an ego boost after being ranked last in Ski Magazine’s top western ski resorts.

“We’re looking for the best ski resorts in North America, so we’ve asked a panel of ski experts to nominate their favorites–mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access, and so much more,” the 10Best website stated.

At the time of this article, Deer Valley Resort was ranked 6th on the leaderboard, and Park City Resort was ranked 17th. Alta Ski Area was also nominated and was ranked 15th.

Participants can vote for their favorite resort once per day until Nov. 21, and the 10Best Readers’ Choice award winners will be announced on Dec. 2.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

Go From Airport To Ski Slopes in 45 Minutes in This Affordable US City

“For sure, I thought you were gonna cancel,” my friend said as we sat down to a Sunday evening dinner at a downtown Miami sushi spot. “I saw your Instagram post this morning and figured ‘This guy decided to ski an extra day, and there’s no way he’s coming back tonight.’ Was that post from yesterday?”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
kpcw.org

Summit and Wasatch County housing prices starting to normalize

Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Board President Rene Wood shared the third quarter statistics and said the housing prices in the area are starting to normalize. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Luxury real estate: Inside a $17 million Versailles-inspired Provo home

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — In just a few weeks, a $17 million home in Provo will go up for auction to the highest bidder. The Versailles-inspired estate, located at 255 West 3300 North in the city’s Riverbottoms neighborhood, will become available December 7 in a worldwide, online auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.
PROVO, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy