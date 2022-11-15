Two Park City ski resorts nominated for Readers’ Choice award

PARK CITY, Utah — Two of Park City’s ski resorts have been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for best ski resort.

Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort are up against 18 other resorts throughout the U.S. and Canada for the 2022 title. This new nomination may give PCMR an ego boost after being ranked last in Ski Magazine’s top western ski resorts.

“We’re looking for the best ski resorts in North America, so we’ve asked a panel of ski experts to nominate their favorites–mountains that offer serious snowfall, varied terrain, lots of lift access, and so much more,” the 10Best website stated.

At the time of this article, Deer Valley Resort was ranked 6th on the leaderboard, and Park City Resort was ranked 17th. Alta Ski Area was also nominated and was ranked 15th.

Participants can vote for their favorite resort once per day until Nov. 21, and the 10Best Readers’ Choice award winners will be announced on Dec. 2.

