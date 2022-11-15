Read full article on original website
Visit Santa and get some holiday shopping done at Santa's Workshop
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit Santa's Workshop at Garden Spot Fire and Rescue, located at 339 E. Main St. in New Holland, on Saturday, Dec. 10. Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to browse through various crafters' wares for Christmas gifts, purchase food from local vendors and enter raffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hershey Gardens kicks off their Christmas Tree Showcase this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and Hershey Gardens knows how to get in the spirit. The Milton and Catherine Conservatory has decked their halls with eight Christmas trees decorated by local designers and featuring a variety of styles and themes. Families will have the...
Looking to be active on Thanksgiving? Here's a list of turkey trots across central Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — For many people, the biggest decision on Thanksgiving Day is whether there's enough room in their stomach for a third helping of turkey and stuffing. For others, it's which 5K race they should run that morning. An informal poll of the FOX43 staff indicates we can't...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
Get Away: The Fairville Inn in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley
Tucked into Pennsylvania’s bucolic Brandywine Valley outside of Philadelphia (a city known as “America’s Garden Capital”), the Fairville Inn is ideally situated a few miles from both Longwood Gardens and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library—botanical wonderlands that are all the more stunning during the holidays when festooned in seasonal finery.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Take A Look Inside Philadelphia’s LumiNature Light Show For 2022
If you’re looking for an excuse to go to the Philly Zoo sometime soon, this is the perfect reason!. LumiNature is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holiday season and it all starts in Philly today (November 17) and everyone in the area is so excited to get their tickets.
York's 30-foot tall Christmas tree arrived in Continental Square
YORK, Pa. — It is not even Thanksgiving yet, but York is preparing for the Yuletide by going big. On Tuesday, York Public Works chopped down a 30-foot tall and 29-foot wide spruce tree that was donated by Bilyana and Golin Zhelezov of Dallastown. The tree was removed at no cost to the property owners.
Support central Pennsylvania food banks with 'Cranksgiving' bike ride
YORK, Pa. — Part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, Cranksgiving has been held annually in New York City since 1999. The organizers then brought it to York 16 years ago. This weekend, two south central Pennsylvanian cities will host their own Cranksgiving to support people in...
Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3
The Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace will host their annual “Christmas at Cornwall” event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Cornwall Iron Furnace, 94 Rexmont Road. The family-friendly event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features seasonal refreshments, live music, and a model train display by Brian’s Model Trains running under the furnace’s large, decorated tree. The museum store will be open for holiday shopping, with children’s crafts in the Blacksmith Shop.
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
Capital City Mall announces extended shopping hours, planned activities to make the holidays special
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Capital City Mall on Tuesday announced its plans for special festivities and activities for the upcoming holiday season. "Capital City Mall is making it a season to remember for the Central Pennsylvania community," the business said in a press release. "Come out and celebrate with special festivities including family photos with Santa, Black Friday giveaways, a 'Kringle Mingle,' and other seasonal events."
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
What is a triple dip la nina and what does this mean for winter?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of the first things we consider when putting together our annual winter weather forecast is the Pacific Ocean current, and for the first time this century we will experience a rare triple dip la nina. So what is it, and what does it mean for this upcoming winter? According to meteorologist Steve Travis from the national weather service in state college, a triple dip la nina doesn’t happen very often, “this is pretty rare, we haven’t seen many triple dip la ninas in the last 50 years, I think there have only been two”
Central Pennsylvanian production company giving back to area nonprofits
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Alexander Colon, also known as "Worldwide Wednesday," got tired of hearing "no"—so he created his own event production company. The Ripple Effect specializes in music festivals for independent artists. Originating in South Florida in 2018, Colon eventually expanded the company to his hometown of Lancaster.
Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
Harrisburg movie theater closed due to bed bug infestation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Multiple theaters in a Harrisburg movie complex have been closed to address a reported bed bug infestation, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Regal Harrisburg, located at 1500 Caughey Drive, will be forced to keep the affected theaters closed until the situation can be remedied by pest control services, according to the Susquehanna Township Codes Enforcement Department, which issued the order on Wednesday.
Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
