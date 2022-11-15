Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hooplanow.com
A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City
The International Writing Program (IWP) has brought close to 1,600 writers from more than 150 countries to the University of Iowa since 1967. In celebration of the program’s 55th anniversary, the exhibition A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City tells the story of IWP’s genesis, its role in cultural diplomacy, Iowa City as a site of literary praxis and global networking, and the images of Iowa that writers have carried home with them as represented in their work.
hooplanow.com
Meet Me In St. Louis
Four sisters are all blazing with excitement over the wonderful World's Fair that is about to open right there in St. Louis. The girls are also in a state about the love life of their only brother, whom they suspect of ditching his sweet hometown girl for a snob from the East. In the midst of the sisters' humorous maneuvers to rule (or ruin) their brother's new romance, Father finally breaks in with his announcement. He's been offered a better job in New York! This will mean leaving their home in St. Louis and missing the fair! At this, the girls unite for action.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
KCRG.com
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
Daily Iowan
Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City
Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?
Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
beckersasc.com
University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic
The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air
A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
25 Local Small Businesses to Shop This Holiday Season [GALLERY]
This week, we asked Iowans on Facebook what local stores are their favorite for picking out Christmas gifts. Here are 25 of the responses:. 25 Local Small Businesses to Shop This Holiday Season. If you're looking to support some small businesses here in the Cedar Rapids area this holiday season,...
KCRG.com
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Diante Vines goes by many nicknames, including Diante “Shifty” Vines and “Hollywood & Vines,” but it’s the number on his jersey that has people talking. In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District to change secondary school plans, courses and schedules offered to students
The Iowa City Community School District will start to include sixth grade in middle schools and implement “teams” learning to ease the transition from elementary to middle school. This expansion is part of a new and ongoing model to provide more opportunities for students, which will implement differently...
Radio Iowa
New technology helps identify polyps during colonoscopy
An eastern Iowa hospital boasts it’s the only facility in the state to start using a new technology to screen for polyps during colonoscopies. It’s called the GI Genius and it uses artificial intelligence to highlight suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real time. Dr. Bhavya Akhauri, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, says using the device is like having a second set of very sharp eyes.
KCCI.com
One dead, multiple injured in Iowa house fire
ONSLOW, Iowa — For the third time in three days firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in Iowa. The latest started Friday morning in the eastern Iowa town of Onslow, less than an hour east of Cedar Rapids. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Officials...
Comments / 0