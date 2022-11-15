ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hooplanow.com

A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City

The International Writing Program (IWP) has brought close to 1,600 writers from more than 150 countries to the University of Iowa since 1967. In celebration of the program’s 55th anniversary, the exhibition A Hub, a Network, an Archive: 55 Years of International Writers in Iowa City tells the story of IWP’s genesis, its role in cultural diplomacy, Iowa City as a site of literary praxis and global networking, and the images of Iowa that writers have carried home with them as represented in their work.
IOWA CITY, IA
hooplanow.com

Meet Me In St. Louis

Four sisters are all blazing with excitement over the wonderful World's Fair that is about to open right there in St. Louis. The girls are also in a state about the love life of their only brother, whom they suspect of ditching his sweet hometown girl for a snob from the East. In the midst of the sisters' humorous maneuvers to rule (or ruin) their brother's new romance, Father finally breaks in with his announcement. He's been offered a better job in New York! This will mean leaving their home in St. Louis and missing the fair! At this, the girls unite for action.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]

Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Mexican restaurant and tequila bar to open in Iowa City

Des Moines-based Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Coa Cantina will open a second location in Iowa City in January 2023. The restaurant will open at 18 ½ S. Clinton St. — where the Clinton Street Social Club is located — and will feature tortas, tacos, burritos, nachos, and various drinks including its made-from-scratch tequila. The Clinton Street Social Club is listed as “temporarily closed” on its Facebook page and last posted in 2021.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Hot 104.7

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January

Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Could This Cedar Rapids Middle School Be Demolished?

Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids is nearly 100 years old. But the building is in jeopardy thanks to a proposed plan for Cedar Rapids High Schools and Middle Schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that this new $312 million plan hinges on district voters approving a bond vote. The school board is expected to set a timeline for the plan next month, including taking that bond referendum to voters by next September. According to school officials, one of the main goals of the plan is to reduce the number of middle schools in the district, helping to create a feeder system for local high schools. It would also reduce operational and maintenance costs for the district, according to the Gazette.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

University of Iowa Hospitals to develop outpatient clinic

The University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City has announced its 10-year medical campus transformation plan, which includes developing an outpatient clinic, with work beginning in 2023. The expansion will also include a new $70 million inpatient tower, new parking ramps and water towers, a hearing center, a research center,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air

A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind

In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes receiver Diante Vines goes by many nicknames, including Diante “Shifty” Vines and “Hollywood & Vines,” but it’s the number on his jersey that has people talking. In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

New technology helps identify polyps during colonoscopy

An eastern Iowa hospital boasts it’s the only facility in the state to start using a new technology to screen for polyps during colonoscopies. It’s called the GI Genius and it uses artificial intelligence to highlight suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real time. Dr. Bhavya Akhauri, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, says using the device is like having a second set of very sharp eyes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

One dead, multiple injured in Iowa house fire

ONSLOW, Iowa — For the third time in three days firefighters are investigating a deadly house fire in Iowa. The latest started Friday morning in the eastern Iowa town of Onslow, less than an hour east of Cedar Rapids. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Officials...
ONSLOW, IA

