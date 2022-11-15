ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Patriot
3d ago

Glad to hear one company isn't trying to take Americans for a ride with these oil prices. A reduction, no matter how small, helps everyone.

kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Lagoon regulars getting sticker shock as amusement park announces 2023 pricing

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. According to the theme park’s website, a Black Friday 2023 season passport will cost $160.95 plus tax per person. A regular 2023 season passport will cost $207.95 plus tax per person, and a regular 2023 season single day ticket will cost $97.95 plus tax per ticket.
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Holladay woman says contractor left her with an unusable bathroom

HOLLADAY — If a contractor did bad work, you wouldn't be satisfied with the job. A Holladay woman said a restoration company left her with an unusable bathroom, but when they told her she was satisfied, she decided it was time to Get Gephardt. "The toilet was not working,"...
HOLLADAY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Incredible holiday sale at Vintage Oak Furniture

KUTV — The holidays bring deals and that's also true for Vintage Oak Furniture. Jill Larson came on to our beautiful set provided by Vintage Oak to tell us all about their holiday sale. The holidays are right around the corner and you may be thinking about family gatherings-...
SANDY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

