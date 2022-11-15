ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ethiopia Chelbesa Danche Yirgacheffe

Blind Assessment: Elegantly sweet, floral-toned. Lilac, almond, pink peppercorn, apricot, nougat in aroma and cup. Balanced, sweetly tart structure with juicy acidity; syrupy, viscous mouthfeel. The finish consolidates to notes of sweet almond and pink peppercorn. Notes: Produced by the METAD farm and mill in southern Ethiopia. Southern Ethiopia produces...
Ethiopia Honey Process Tamiru Tadesse

Blind Assessment: Delicately fruit-toned, tisane-like. Dried strawberry, baking chocolate, lemon verbena, maple syrup, cashew butter in aroma and cup. Sweetly tart structure with gently bright acidity; silky mouthfeel. Pleasing, quietly berry-toned finish. Notes: Produced by Tamiru Tadesse of Alo Coffee. Southern Ethiopia coffees like this one are largely produced from...
Double-Anaerobic Fermentation Tamiru Tadesse

Blind Assessment: Richly floral-toned, crisply sweet. Honeysuckle, lime zest, cocoa nib, marjoram, cedar in aroma and cup. Brightly sweet structure with juicy acidity; full, syrupy mouthfeel. The finish consolidates to notes of honeysuckle and lime. Notes: Produced by Tamiru Tadesse of Alo Coffee. Southern Ethiopia coffees like this one are...
Tropical Summer Colombia La Sierra

Blind Assessment: Fruit-driven, crisply chocolaty. Goji berry, dried plum, baking chocolate, amber, narcissus in aroma and cup. Crisply sweet structure with balanced acidity; lightly satiny mouthfeel. Fruit-toned finish supported by notes of baking chocolate. Notes: Produced by smallholding farmers from trees of the Castillo, Caturra, Pajarito, Tabi and Bourbon varieties...
The Hill

Back to the moon at any cost

Most Americans were not alive the last time humans set foot on the moon. It’s become a dim cultural memory. It’s so dim that 1-in-10 Americans falsely think the moon landings were faked. The Doomsday Clock indicates the likelihood of a global catastrophe. With the clock sitting at...
Guatemala David Solano Single-Origin Espresso

Blind Assessment: Sweetly tart, deeply chocolaty. Dark chocolate, pomegranate, nutmeg, lemon-thyme, cedar in aroma and small cup. Syrupy-smooth mouthfeel; chocolaty finish with tart pomegranate undertones. In three parts milk, tart fruit and crisp chocolate mingle. Notes: Produced by David Solano of Concepción Buena Vista Farm, from trees of the Red...
