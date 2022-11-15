Read full article on original website
Ethiopia Chelbesa Danche Yirgacheffe
Blind Assessment: Elegantly sweet, floral-toned. Lilac, almond, pink peppercorn, apricot, nougat in aroma and cup. Balanced, sweetly tart structure with juicy acidity; syrupy, viscous mouthfeel. The finish consolidates to notes of sweet almond and pink peppercorn. Notes: Produced by the METAD farm and mill in southern Ethiopia. Southern Ethiopia produces...
Ethiopia Honey Process Tamiru Tadesse
Blind Assessment: Delicately fruit-toned, tisane-like. Dried strawberry, baking chocolate, lemon verbena, maple syrup, cashew butter in aroma and cup. Sweetly tart structure with gently bright acidity; silky mouthfeel. Pleasing, quietly berry-toned finish. Notes: Produced by Tamiru Tadesse of Alo Coffee. Southern Ethiopia coffees like this one are largely produced from...
Double-Anaerobic Fermentation Tamiru Tadesse
Blind Assessment: Richly floral-toned, crisply sweet. Honeysuckle, lime zest, cocoa nib, marjoram, cedar in aroma and cup. Brightly sweet structure with juicy acidity; full, syrupy mouthfeel. The finish consolidates to notes of honeysuckle and lime. Notes: Produced by Tamiru Tadesse of Alo Coffee. Southern Ethiopia coffees like this one are...
Tropical Summer Colombia La Sierra
Blind Assessment: Fruit-driven, crisply chocolaty. Goji berry, dried plum, baking chocolate, amber, narcissus in aroma and cup. Crisply sweet structure with balanced acidity; lightly satiny mouthfeel. Fruit-toned finish supported by notes of baking chocolate. Notes: Produced by smallholding farmers from trees of the Castillo, Caturra, Pajarito, Tabi and Bourbon varieties...
Guatemala David Solano Single-Origin Espresso
Blind Assessment: Sweetly tart, deeply chocolaty. Dark chocolate, pomegranate, nutmeg, lemon-thyme, cedar in aroma and small cup. Syrupy-smooth mouthfeel; chocolaty finish with tart pomegranate undertones. In three parts milk, tart fruit and crisp chocolate mingle. Notes: Produced by David Solano of Concepción Buena Vista Farm, from trees of the Red...
