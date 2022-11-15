Read full article on original website
Direct lender Stellus leans into PE-backed success
A $2.8 billion credit shop, Stellus finds itself gaining momentum investing in lower middle market debt — a space where they are often the only lender at the table with the necessary experience
EY Survey: Investors still set to increase alts allocations with private credit mandates
About 70% of investors expect a global recession over the next 12 months, but that has yet to hamper demand to either hold alternative allocations steady at their current level or grow them further in the years to come, according to the 2022 EY Global Alternative Fund Survey.
‘Red flags’: Carson Block’s Muddy Waters takes aim at dLocal
Muddy Waters Capital has taken a major short position in dLocal, a Uruguay-headquartered payments processing company, the hedge fund firm's founder and CIO Carson Block said on Wednesday, citing a series of "red flags" in the company's most recently published accounts
Event-driven hedge fund Melqart eyes oil tanker merger arb play
Michel Massoud, founder and chief investment officer of event-driven hedge fund Melqart Asset Management, sees the global crude oil tanker industry as a key area of opportunity — and is building a merger arbitrage trade around the tie-up between Euronav and Frontline. In July, Brussels-based Euronav — which has...
Energy Impact Partners attracts $485m for climate tech fund
New York city-based firm Energy Impact Partners closed an oversubscribed fund at $485 million with a focus on the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. EIP Deep Carbonization Frontier Fund I was launched in January targeting revolutionary climate technologies with outsized financial prospects. So far 12 companies are in the EIP portfolio including: Form Energy, Nitricity, Carbon America, Sublime Systems, Electric Hydrogen and Rondo Energy. The fund considers companies that have achieved technical validation but have not yet reached full maturity at scale.
Battery Ventures hires for Tel Aviv office
Barak Schoster Goihman, co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew, a startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach.
San Francisco pursues two consultants
The County of San Francisco Employees' Retirement System's has issued requests for proposals for general investment consulting services and for public markets investment consulting Service
FTX fires three of its top executives- WSJ
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which recently filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has fired some top executives, including co-founder Gary Wang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an FTX spokeswoman.
