fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
PHOENIX, AZ
californianewswire.com

The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Esquire Named This Midtown Phoenix Restaurant One of the Best in America

Driving north on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix, you'll notice a patio lined with terracotta planters and patrons lounging on tan upholstered chairs at tables lined up on the black asphalt. They sip lattes and nosh on southwestern fare like churro waffles and hush puppies made of corn meal at Valentine, a coffee, brunch, and dinner restaurant in the quirky and colorful Melrose District.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Nursery removes mulch dumped in Phoenix woman's driveway for free

Tree trimers dump mulch on Phoenix homeowner’s driveway after not being paid. A Phoenix homeowner didn’t want to pay for her tree trimming so the company dumped more than a ton of mulch on her driveway. Holiday stocking stuffer ideas for under $20. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Phoenix

If you’re looking for one less thing to have to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. We’ve rounded up bakeries in the Greater Phoenix area that are preparing seasonal pies available for pre-order and walk-ins throughout November, so you can have some of the best-tasting pies on your table this Thanksgiving without having to do any of the work.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix housing inventory jumps 136.6%

While the real estate market enters a new phase from the highs seen earlier this year, Phoenix REALTORS reports that sellers continue to reap 100.4% of their asking price year-to-date in 2022, while median sales prices continue to be up 5.9% from last year, and housing inventory jumped 136.6%, according to newly released October 2022 data.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Three Major Concert Tours Announced, Coming to Arizona

If you like concerts and are looking to add a little flare to your social life, get ready for three hot performers bringing their tours to Phoenix in 2023. Latin star Marc Anthony will bring the heat to the Glendale next year and he makes a stop on his VIVIENDO tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
GLENDALE, AZ

