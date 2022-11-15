HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania is set to receive a $120 million settlement from Walmart to fund treatment services related to opioid addiction. The money, part of a $3 billion nationwide settlement, was announced earlier this week by the Pennsylvania attorney general. While Pennsylvania has reached an agreement with the corporation, the settlement will not be finalized until 43 states agree, as well as local governments. Officials expect enough states to sign on before the end of the year, and local governments in the first quarter of 2023.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO