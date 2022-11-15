ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hit record low in October

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced today that the commonwealth's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point in October, setting a new record low. October 2022's unemployment rate was down 1.6 percentage points compared to the same month last year. Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?

(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Balance of power in Pennsylvania House still undecided

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We could soon learn whether we'll see a change in which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. We're waiting for results in some close races that would decide the balance of power. In Montgomery County, 317 ballots must still be counted in the 151st District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Shrinking Pennsylvania workforce endangers budget surplus, reserves

HARRISBURG, PA – While economic experts expect a few years of middling economic growth before a return to normal, the biggest concern is Pennsylvania’s shrinking labor force. The Independent Fiscal Office announced its Economic and Budget Outlook through fiscal year 2027-28 on Tuesday that touched on federal projections...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania set to receive $150 million from Walmart opioid settlement

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania is set to receive a $120 million settlement from Walmart to fund treatment services related to opioid addiction. The money, part of a $3 billion nationwide settlement, was announced earlier this week by the Pennsylvania attorney general. While Pennsylvania has reached an agreement with the corporation, the settlement will not be finalized until 43 states agree, as well as local governments. Officials expect enough states to sign on before the end of the year, and local governments in the first quarter of 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Report: Pennsylvania infrastructure graded overall C-

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Despite an announcement by the Wolf administration that $7.9 billion has been invested in Pennsylvania to improve infrastructure, it's a mixed report when it comes to the health of the infrastructure. According to the Pennsylvania Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) 2022 Infrastructure...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state's two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy