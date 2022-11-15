Read full article on original website
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion
We need substantial steps forward from the incoming Shapiro administration for bonding reform. The post Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania state House after picking up 12 seats
Democrats have not controlled the chamber for more than a decade, and the win will allow lawmakers to advance policy priorities like raising the minimum wage.
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Tom Wolf’s Pa. climate program awaits court decision after GOP, industry challenge
The future of Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature climate program is in the hands of Commonwealth Court. The court heard arguments in two cases Wednesday on whether the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is constitutional. Attorneys for industry groups and Republican state lawmakers, who oppose Pennsylvania joining RGGI, said it is...
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate hit record low in October
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced today that the commonwealth's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point in October, setting a new record low. October 2022's unemployment rate was down 1.6 percentage points compared to the same month last year. Pennsylvania’s...
Thanksgiving prep; grandparent crisis; migrant bus: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. High: 44; Low: 29. Partly sunny. Cold case trial: A man on trial in the beheading of a woman from Cumberland County claims he’s a “zombie hunter” with two personalities. Mouse infestation: The state closed a Cumberland...
Shapiro, Davis vow to build an administration that ‘looks like Pennsylvania’
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis vowed to build an administration that "looks like Pennsylvania." The post Shapiro, Davis vow to build an administration that ‘looks like Pennsylvania’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
WGAL
Balance of power in Pennsylvania House still undecided
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We could soon learn whether we'll see a change in which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. We're waiting for results in some close races that would decide the balance of power. In Montgomery County, 317 ballots must still be counted in the 151st District...
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
therecord-online.com
Shrinking Pennsylvania workforce endangers budget surplus, reserves
HARRISBURG, PA – While economic experts expect a few years of middling economic growth before a return to normal, the biggest concern is Pennsylvania’s shrinking labor force. The Independent Fiscal Office announced its Economic and Budget Outlook through fiscal year 2027-28 on Tuesday that touched on federal projections...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania set to receive $150 million from Walmart opioid settlement
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania is set to receive a $120 million settlement from Walmart to fund treatment services related to opioid addiction. The money, part of a $3 billion nationwide settlement, was announced earlier this week by the Pennsylvania attorney general. While Pennsylvania has reached an agreement with the corporation, the settlement will not be finalized until 43 states agree, as well as local governments. Officials expect enough states to sign on before the end of the year, and local governments in the first quarter of 2023.
Report: Pennsylvania infrastructure graded overall C-
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Despite an announcement by the Wolf administration that $7.9 billion has been invested in Pennsylvania to improve infrastructure, it's a mixed report when it comes to the health of the infrastructure. According to the Pennsylvania Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) 2022 Infrastructure...
Survey: Pennsylvania is the sixth-worst state in the nation when it comes to potholes
YORK, Pa. — In a result that will come as a shock to precisely zero Pennsylvania drivers, a recent survey conducted by Quote Wizard by Lending Tree determined the Keystone State is among the worst in the nation when it comes to potholes. Pennsylvania checks in at No. 6...
WGAL
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state's two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14 percentage...
