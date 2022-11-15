Read full article on original website
WBTV
Cold weather continues with below-freezing temps through early next week
Forecast: Rain on its way out of the Charlotte-area
qcnews.com
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
Interstate 77 reopens after crash near Arrowood Road
WBTV
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
Charlotte Stories
29th Annual Charlotte Auto Show Returning To Uptown This Weekend
The 4-day event will be held at the Charlotte Convention Center November 17th through the 20th. It will feature concept and the latest new vehicles from dozens of manufacturers lined up side by side, and for the first time this year, show organizers are dedicating an entire section of the show to electric vehicles, dubbed ‘electric avenue’.
Video: Elderly woman injured after car rams into beauty shop at Park Road Shopping Center
The accident happened at AILLEA - Charlotte at the Park Road Shopping Center located at 4119 Park Road, authorities said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Christmas Parade kicks off Sunday
MONROE, N.C. — The 69th Union county Christmas parade kicks off Sunday, November 20th. The parade features all the holiday classics- Santa, holiday decorations, and the big Christmas tree. It also directly benefits the Alliance for Children. Entry for floats in the parade serves as a direct contribution to the Alliance.
Video of Christmas Lights Display at Charlotte Motor Speedway Is Mind-Blowing
3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
Charlotte Stories
Low-Cost Hybrid Airline Just Announced New Direct Flights Out of Charlotte
A new hybrid low-cost airline has just added a new non-stop route out of Charlotte. The Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines will be flying direct from Charlotte to Minneapolis twice per week on Mondays and Fridays starting on April 13th. The new direct flight is the result of Sun Country’s charter...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
qcnews.com
HOLIDAY WOES: About 5K Harris Teeter Thanksgiving pre-ordered meals impacted over ‘quality concerns’
Belmont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 14
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 4-10: La Victoria Cocina Mexicana, 16801 Caldwell Creek Drive – 96.5. Lake Norman Residence Inn, 16830 Kenton Drive – 96.5. Mandarin Restaurant, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 98.5. Metro Diner, 14211...
‘Getting the best of the best’: Piedmont Airlines offering up to $100,000 signing bonuses for pilot captains
Piedmont Airlines announced an incentive plan for direct entry captains paying up to $100,000 in signing bonuses, plus the pilot could carry over years of service.
WBTV
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
