US and Irish embassy officials met with wrongfully detained American Paul Whelan at penal colony in Russia
US and Irish Embassy officials were able to visit with Paul Whelan at his remote penal colony in Russia on Wednesday, his brother said in an email. His last in-person visit was in June. A State Department official confirmed the visit. Whelan has US, Canadian, British, and Irish citizenships. Discussions...
Russian dissident Alexey Navalny says he was moved into solitary cell to ‘shut me up’
Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexey Navalny has been transferred into a solitary prison cell, according to tweets from himself and his staff, in what he described as a move designed to “shut me up.”. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, explained what happened in a Thursday Twitter...
Finland plans to start building a fence on Russian border next year
Finland, one of the few NATO countries sharing a border with Russia, has announced a proposal to spend 139 million euros ($143 million) on building barrier fences on its eastern border with Russia in 2023, the Finnish Border Guard said Friday. “In the assessment of the Finnish Border Guard, the...
Russia says it hopes for “positive outcome” on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
Hopes rose on Friday for a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia that could free two detained Americans, after a top Russian official said he foresaw the swap talks one day becoming “a concrete agreement.”. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia hoped for a...
EU prepared to ‘walk away’ from bad Cop27 agreement, climate chief warns
The European Union has warned it is prepared to walk away from Cop27 climate negotiations if they fail to deliver an outcome that rises to the challenge of tackling the climate emergency.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues, told reporters at the critical climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was concerned by some of the developments he had witnessed overnight."We need to move forward, not backwards and all ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for -...
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department. Jack Smith, a DOJ alum known for his work in international war crimes prosecutions, will take over the investigation into...
Breakthrough: World’s first cooking-oil-powered military transporter aircraft just flew successfully
The 90-minute flight also replicated an air-to-air refueling sortie.
Malaysia is voting after years of political instability. The result is impossible to predict
Malaysians will head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new government following years of political turmoil. Three prime ministers have governed the Southeast Asian country since a febrile election with a record turnout was fought four years ago on the key issue of corruption. This time around, the economy — and the rising cost of living — is likely to be the key battleground.
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group C which includes Argentina, Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.
Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums.
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
‘It’s not safe and it’s not right.’ Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
“I’m a man and I love men. I do — please don’t be shocked — have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football.”. Dario Minden was a relatively unknown German football fan before a video of a powerful speech he made was widely shared on social media in September.
