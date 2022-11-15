Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
easttexasradio.com
Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe
Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Report: Flower Mound Is The Safest City In Texas
Crime data and criminal history is frequently changing, and so are the safest cities. A new report by GoodHire used FBI data to determine that Flower Mound is the safest city in the great state of Texas. Local Profile previously reported that data from GoodHire suggested that McKinney and Frisco...
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Breaks Ground on Fort Worth Location
Continuing to be an economic driver as it expands across Texas, H-E-B has officially started construction on a H-E-B Alliance store in north Tarrant County. Set to open in late spring 2024, the new store will be located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive on the northern edge of Fort Worth. H-E-B Alliance will join the company’s two Central Market locations in Tarrant County.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Your Guide To Christmas Trees And Menorah Lighting Ceremonies in Collin County
Sure, North Texas is big in its holiday light shows and parks, but tree-lighting ceremonies deserve their own category. Take a look at all the Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies happening near you this holiday season and take the kids for photos with Santa and special shows. Stay tuned...
Plano, Texas Is Home To One Of The Best Christmas Tree Shops In The US
The holiday season is here at last and if you’re looking to spruce up that old raggedy fake Christmas tree, Plano is home to just the place. Moomey Christmas Trees was named one of the best places in the U.S. to buy a Christmas tree. In a recent Yelp...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Learn to dance salsa, jog through nature, be wowed by a local art exhibit, sing along to your favorite Britney songs and have fun, all in one weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Hike & Jog at Big Bluestem Trail. When:...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
Plano has one of the best spots in the country to buy a Christmas tree: report
It's the holiday season whether you like it or not. With the holidays comes Christmas and one of the staples of Christmas is the Christmas tree.
Dallas Observer
Southside Steaks & Cakes Reopens, Serving Fair Winner Peanut Butter Paradise
After taking a break to be cool concessionaires at the State Fair of Texas, the owners of Southside Steaks & Cakes have reopened their sunny South Dallas restaurant on Al Lipscomb Way. "Our customers have been coming in telling us they missed us, and they are so excited that we...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday
The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
