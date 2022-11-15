ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hernandosun.com

HCSO names man killed in deputy-involved shooting

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name of the man shot by deputies earlier this month. The incident took place when HSCO law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a pair of arrest warrants on the Spring Hill man. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road

HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
HUDSON, FL
fox13news.com

Killer sentenced to life in prison for 2001 New Port Richey murder

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A convicted murderer will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2001 homicide of a man in New Port Richey. According to the New Port Richey Police Department, the body of Simon Clarke was found in a room of a house under construction at 4725 Sanctuary Drive on November 28, 2001.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
hernandosun.com

Woman found passed out in her car arrested for trafficking fentanyl

A security check in the parking lot near a Spring Hill Target store resulted in the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking in Fentanyl. According to Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), around 11:48 pm, on Nov. 10, Deputy C. Cobb and her trainee, Deputy J. Rodriguez, were in the parking lot of the Target store at 4410 Commercial Way in Spring Hill conducting a security check when they came upon a silver Ford Taurus double parked on the parking lot’s north side.
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL
fox13news.com

Note saves woman's life after threat with a gun

A woman's alleged abuser is behind bars after deputies said a quick-thinking store clerk took action to help her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim slipped a note to the clerk, saying she was in trouble.
fox13news.com

SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy