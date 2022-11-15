Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Man behind bars after domestic violence victim slips note to Pinellas store clerk, deputies say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A woman's alleged abuser is behind bars after deputies said a quick-thinking store clerk took action to help her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim slipped a note to the clerk, saying she was in trouble. A short time later, 37-year-old Mark Frumosu was...
hernandosun.com
HCSO names man killed in deputy-involved shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name of the man shot by deputies earlier this month. The incident took place when HSCO law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a pair of arrest warrants on the Spring Hill man. In the early morning hours of Nov. 11,...
New Port Richey Police solve cold case 21 years later
A cold case that has remained open for 21 years was finally solved due to additional witness testimony and details, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested after 100-mph police chase in stolen vehicle on County Line Road
HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.
fox13news.com
Killer sentenced to life in prison for 2001 New Port Richey murder
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A convicted murderer will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2001 homicide of a man in New Port Richey. According to the New Port Richey Police Department, the body of Simon Clarke was found in a room of a house under construction at 4725 Sanctuary Drive on November 28, 2001.
hernandosun.com
Woman found passed out in her car arrested for trafficking fentanyl
A security check in the parking lot near a Spring Hill Target store resulted in the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking in Fentanyl. According to Denise M. Moloney, media relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), around 11:48 pm, on Nov. 10, Deputy C. Cobb and her trainee, Deputy J. Rodriguez, were in the parking lot of the Target store at 4410 Commercial Way in Spring Hill conducting a security check when they came upon a silver Ford Taurus double parked on the parking lot’s north side.
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
pasconewsonline.com
PORT RICHEY: Police say cocaine found inside man during body cavity search
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Officers from the city of Port Richey arrested a man that was operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license in trafficking in Fentanyl. According to officers, they observed 26-year-old Ethan Ely operating and abandoning a motor vehicle at the Circle K located at 8011 U.S. Highway 19. Upon making contact with Ely, it was confirmed that he did not possess a valid driver license.
fox13news.com
Winter Haven woman brandishes handgun, threatens to kill driver accused of cutting her off, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven woman is facing charges following a road rage incident Wednesday morning. According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Bonita Adams, 25, was traveling on 6th St. SE shortly before 8 a.m. when she says another driver cut her off after turning onto 6th St. from Ave. O SE.
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
Man fatally shot at Ruskin basketball court
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a Ruskin basketball court on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
Homicide investigation launched in Tampa after man found with upper body trauma dies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court in Tampa.
Off-duty deputy, paramedic rescue couple after car crashes into St. Pete pond
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty deputy and a paramedic jumped into rescue mode after a car crashed into a pond in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening, firefighters said.
Man dies from 'severe upper-body trauma' in Tampa; investigation underway
A homicide investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
fox13news.com
Note saves woman's life after threat with a gun
A woman's alleged abuser is behind bars after deputies said a quick-thinking store clerk took action to help her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim slipped a note to the clerk, saying she was in trouble.
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
Comments / 1