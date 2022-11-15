HUDSON, FLa.- A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Line Road led to a head-on collision that injured two people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, troopers spotted a stolen 2007 Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Little Road in Hudson. As troopers approached Countyline Road and US-19 the Charger entered the right turn lane and pulled into the 7-Eleven Gas Station parking lot (located at 18934 US 19). Upon entering the parking lot, the Charger failed to pull over and subsequently accelerated through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, which was occupied with vehicles and foot traffic.

HUDSON, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO