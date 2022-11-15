Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Customers can expect to pay more for their heat this winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. customers can expect to pay up to 28% more for their heat this winter according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Depending on how much heat you use, you can expect to pay a couple hundred more this winter. Slightly colder weather is the cause...
Overhead sign work is closing an I-94 lane in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing eastbound I-94 to a single lane from U.S.127 to Lansing Avenue. The closure is taking place for workers to set an overhead sign support. The closure will be...
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Fox17
Battle Creek issues snow emergency, Christmas parade canceled
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has declared a snow emergency for Saturday, Nov. 19. We’re told the snow emergency goes into effect at noon. Furthermore, the city’s Christmas parade has been canceled. The city says organizers are exploring opportunities to reschedule the parade.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day extended to Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather team declared Thursday and Friday as First Alert Weather Days earlier this week. Now, that alert has been extended to include Saturday, as more lake-effect snow and strong wind gusts are expected. This could impact those attending and leaving the final Michigan State football home game of the season.
Snowy weather, slick roads cause crashes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County saw its first significant snowfall of the year this week, and dozens of local drivers saw firsthand how dangerous winter weather can make the roads. Between Nov. 17-18, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10 vehicle crashes caused by road conditions...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
michiganradio.org
Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County
A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
WILX-TV
Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
WILX-TV
Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam. According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
Michigan Department of Treasury's online auction includes hundreds of unclaimed valuables
More than 800 unclaimed gold coins, jewelry and other collectibles are being auctioned off Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. "Under Michigan's Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs," according to a news release. "Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction." ...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
What did your government do for the homeless people in Lansing?
Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
Where can I get help in Lansing for emergency rental assistance?
I fell behind on rent due to measly unemployment benefits and rising healthcare costs from a chronic disease and being uninsured. I received a five-day notice from my property management company... I don't have the full amount and probably can't this week, but I can at the end of the month. I don't want to be a homeless here. What are my options or legal avenues here?
Shelter village, school building among options being considered to address homelessness in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - City officials will hear proposals on a variety of potential solutions to homelessness in Jackson, both temporarily and long term, with options ranging from purchasing units for a shelter village to the city purchasing TA Wilson building as a warming shelter and homeless services center. At its...
