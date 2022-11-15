ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by the Legislature in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state. An...
Higher education initiative aims to improve college readiness

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a...
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
Name the Plow | How to name a snow plow in your county

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for the snow, their asking for the community's help. They need help naming their snow plows. In the state's inaugural program called "Name the Plow," KYTC wants people to help pick a name for 14 snow trucks according to a press release from the governor's office.
