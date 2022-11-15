Read full article on original website
Related
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state’s Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by the Legislature in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state. An...
Higher education initiative aims to improve college readiness
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a...
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will convince...
How a Kentucky commission helps preserve the history of Native Americans in the Bluegrass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than two decades, a Kentucky commission has recognized the contributions and influence of Native American history. “I think a lot of people are not aware that we have such a great Native American population here in Kentucky, from the last census, there are over 90,000 people who identify as American Indian,” Tressa Brown said.
Kentucky experiencing shortage of 'large animal' veterinarians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
Name the Plow | How to name a snow plow in your county
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing for the snow, their asking for the community's help. They need help naming their snow plows. In the state's inaugural program called "Name the Plow," KYTC wants people to help pick a name for 14 snow trucks according to a press release from the governor's office.
'I was shaking so bad': Kentucky man speechless after winning big on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Munfordville man has thousands of reasons to smile after he won big on a Kentucky Lottery scratch off. Lottery officials said Eddie Polston purchased the $20 Mega 7’s limited edition ticket on Nov. 8 at the Five Star gas station in Munfordville. He told...
Former Kentuckiana shelter dog wins national 'Hero Dog' award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has won a national award for inspiring so many people after overcoming incredible odds. Ethan is the winner of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0