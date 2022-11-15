LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is facing a shortage of large animal veterinarians and state officials held a stakeholders’ dialogue to address the problem. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said there are two big challenges in becoming livestock vets – one, it’s not quite profitable as being a more traditional vet and second, is the lifestyle. He said it's dangerous working with large animals, oftentimes in the hot sun or cold.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO