Taylor Swift fans in the US scrambled to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras tour as the Ticketmaster website crashed on 15 November.Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, the singer announced a tour with support from the likes of Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers.Capital One cardholders were able to access an early ticket sale on Tuesday, but fans complained on social media that Ticketmaster crashed as they attempted to make purchases.General sale for the tour is on Friday, 18 November.

4 HOURS AGO