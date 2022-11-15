ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Dates to Eras Tour

The superstar singer-songwriter has extended her cross-country jaunt, which now features a five-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Taylor Swift has added even more dates to her Eras tour. The 17 additional shows, revealed Friday, see the superstar singer-songwriter beginning her cross-country tour a day earlier than originally announced,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Taylor Swift fans scramble for Eras tour tickets as Ticketmaster crashes

Taylor Swift fans in the US scrambled to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras tour as the Ticketmaster website crashed on 15 November.Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, the singer announced a tour with support from the likes of Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers.Capital One cardholders were able to access an early ticket sale on Tuesday, but fans complained on social media that Ticketmaster crashed as they attempted to make purchases.General sale for the tour is on Friday, 18 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’'A tremendous writer': Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift's new album Midnights
The Independent

Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga

TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week. Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018. Swift...
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
The Ringer

‘Atlanta’ Showed Us What Is Possible With TV

Chris and Andy talk about the news that Disney will be airing the first two episodes of Andor on ABC and what this move could mean for Disney+ (1:00). Then they talk about the finale of Atlanta and how over the years the series has showed audiences how to watch it (14:32). Then they talk about the latest episode of The White Lotus (37:11).
The Ringer

The 2022 Movie Directors Draft

Imagine you are the head of a new film studio with an unlimited budget. Who are the movie directors you would pay the most money to sign for the next 20 years? Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw put on their studio-head hats to each draft a team of directors for the next two decades in Hollywood. The goal is commercial success—who will make the most money?
The Ringer

‘Love Is Blind’ Cutie Controversy, Rumors, and Reunion Show Takeaways

Juliet and Callie break down the Season 3 finale and reunion of Love Is Blind. They address the ongoing rumors surrounding SK (1:22), weigh in on the conversation around Cole and Zanab’s relationship and dive into the cutie situation (3:00), and then discuss the remaining relationships and crown the biggest villain and star (20:05).
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 6 With Laurel

Johnny and Laurel break down her feud with Michele and her romantic ties with Horacio and Faysal, before diving into the daily challenge, Jay and Michele’s reckless gameplay, and Laurel’s elimination challenge against Jordan and Aneesa. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Laurel Stucky. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
NBC News

Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible

Goop, the lifestyle brand from Gwyneth Paltrow, has struck a multi-project development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects. As part of the deal, Audible has greenlit four projects under a collection called The Goop Pursuit, which will explore topics like pleasure, healing, beauty and change, the audio company said on Thursday. Those four originals, each 90-minute single episodes, will be released next year on Jan. 12 with hosts like Penda N’diaye, the founder of the sex education brand Pro Hoe; Thema Bryant, the president elect of the American Psychological Association; Jodie Patterson, an author and LGBTQIA advocate; and...

