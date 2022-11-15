Read full article on original website
Related
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
Taylor Swift Adds 17 More Dates to Eras Tour
The superstar singer-songwriter has extended her cross-country jaunt, which now features a five-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Taylor Swift has added even more dates to her Eras tour. The 17 additional shows, revealed Friday, see the superstar singer-songwriter beginning her cross-country tour a day earlier than originally announced,...
Taylor Swift fans scramble for Eras tour tickets as Ticketmaster crashes
Taylor Swift fans in the US scrambled to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras tour as the Ticketmaster website crashed on 15 November.Following the release of her tenth studio album, Midnights, the singer announced a tour with support from the likes of Paramore, Haim, and Phoebe Bridgers.Capital One cardholders were able to access an early ticket sale on Tuesday, but fans complained on social media that Ticketmaster crashed as they attempted to make purchases.General sale for the tour is on Friday, 18 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’'A tremendous writer': Bruce Springsteen praises Taylor Swift's new album Midnights
Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga
TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week. Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018. Swift...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
The Beatles’ ‘Lady Madonna’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Helen Reddy
The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" inspired a Helen Reddy song that some listeners found cryptic. The latter song became a No. 1 hit.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Biohazard Reunite With Classic Lineup, Announce 2023 Tour Dates + New Music
New York hardcore legends Biohazard have reunited with their classic lineup. The band is currently planning tour dates for 2023, new music, and a documentary to celebrate their 35th anniversary. It’s been over 10 years since Biohazard performed with frontman Evan Seinfeld. Seinfeld left the group in 2011, leading the...
During Second Tour Stop, Morrissey Leaves Show 9 Songs in; New Record Now on Hold
During the second stop on his current U.S. tour, Morrissey left the stage after just nine songs. Saturday night (November 12), Morrissey left the stage at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles after just a half hour into his set. “Sorry but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not...
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmy Page recalls the time he played with Brian May, Iron Maiden and parody metallers Bad News
Jimmy Page has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of himself, alongside Brian May, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris and Dave Murray and British comedy metal band Bad News. The latter was a parody rock band formed by the comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and...
The Ringer
‘Atlanta’ Showed Us What Is Possible With TV
Chris and Andy talk about the news that Disney will be airing the first two episodes of Andor on ABC and what this move could mean for Disney+ (1:00). Then they talk about the finale of Atlanta and how over the years the series has showed audiences how to watch it (14:32). Then they talk about the latest episode of The White Lotus (37:11).
The Ringer
The 2022 Movie Directors Draft
Imagine you are the head of a new film studio with an unlimited budget. Who are the movie directors you would pay the most money to sign for the next 20 years? Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw put on their studio-head hats to each draft a team of directors for the next two decades in Hollywood. The goal is commercial success—who will make the most money?
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
"Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, will return for a second season on Nickelodeon.
Cynthia Lennon Detailed the ‘Hilarious’ Brainstorming Session for the Beatles’ Band Name
The Quarrymen changed their name to the Silver Beatles before officially adopting the Beatles as their band name. Here's what we know about this band, thanks to Cynthia Lennon.
The Ringer
‘Love Is Blind’ Cutie Controversy, Rumors, and Reunion Show Takeaways
Juliet and Callie break down the Season 3 finale and reunion of Love Is Blind. They address the ongoing rumors surrounding SK (1:22), weigh in on the conversation around Cole and Zanab’s relationship and dive into the cutie situation (3:00), and then discuss the remaining relationships and crown the biggest villain and star (20:05).
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 6 With Laurel
Johnny and Laurel break down her feud with Michele and her romantic ties with Horacio and Faysal, before diving into the daily challenge, Jay and Michele’s reckless gameplay, and Laurel’s elimination challenge against Jordan and Aneesa. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Laurel Stucky. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
Taylor Swift tour frenzy fuels frustration at Ticketmaster
Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour hit the market this morning, causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash due to “unprecedented demand.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has more details on how “Swifties” are reacting.Nov. 16, 2022.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible
Goop, the lifestyle brand from Gwyneth Paltrow, has struck a multi-project development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects. As part of the deal, Audible has greenlit four projects under a collection called The Goop Pursuit, which will explore topics like pleasure, healing, beauty and change, the audio company said on Thursday. Those four originals, each 90-minute single episodes, will be released next year on Jan. 12 with hosts like Penda N’diaye, the founder of the sex education brand Pro Hoe; Thema Bryant, the president elect of the American Psychological Association; Jodie Patterson, an author and LGBTQIA advocate; and...
guitar.com
Kurt Cobain’s smashed 1973 Fender Mustang from first Nirvana tour sells for nearly $500,000
Kurt Cobain’s 1973 Fender Mustang that he smashed on stage during the first Nirvana tour has sold for close to $500,000 at auction. Cobain played the Mustang at two shows during Nirvana’s US tour in 1989: At Club Dreamerz in Chicago on 8 July and a 9 July show at Sonic Temple in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0