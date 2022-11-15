ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.Va. Athletics hold news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting

By Will Gonzalez, Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. The suspect, a former member of the team by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was arrested in Henrico County the next day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: University of Virginia deadly shooting leaves 3 football players dead, two other victims injured

In an emotional testimony at the beginning of the conference, U.Va. Football head coach Tony Elliott reflected on the first conversation with the team following the tragic incident.

“It feels like a nightmare, and I’m waiting for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn’t happen,” Elliott said.

U.Va. Athletic Director Carla Williams said that no decision has been made as to whether the Cavaliers will play in their upcoming game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Elliot said that resources and support were being provided to players on the team but applauded the strength of everyone coming together to process the effects of the shooting. Williams said that there are currently three in-house psychologists providing assistance.

Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled

There were no updates on the condition of Michael Hollins — one of the surviving victims currently hospitalized — but Elliot did say he had visited him in the hospital.

Williams said she was not aware of any connection between the shooting and a hazing incident that was reported by university Police Chief Timothy Longo, Sr. Elliott also noted that there was no overlap between Jones and the victims, as he had only been a walk-on on the football team for one semester.

