ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Should Ann Arbor offer bounty for reporting drivers blocking bike lanes?

ANN ARBOR, MI — The ongoing issue of cars and trucks parking in and blocking downtown Ann Arbor bikeways has led local cycling advocates to propose a new idea. It’s become such a problem that several residents have suggested Ann Arbor should institute a “bike lane bounty” similar to what was recently proposed in New York City to go after scofflaws and reward citizens who report them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County

A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Starbucks workers at 3 Ann Arbor-area locations join nationwide strike

ANN ARBOR, MI – Workers from three Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations participated in a nationwide strike Thursday, Nov. 17. Three Ann Arbor-area locations -- 300 S. Main St. downtown, 4585 Washtenaw Ave. in Pittsfield Township and 120 S. Zeeb Rd. in Scio Township -- joined over 100 stores in demanding that Starbucks fully staff all of its union stores and meet other requests, according to organizers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

More departures announced from Washtenaw County government

The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions. The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy