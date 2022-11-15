Read full article on original website
Officials set to preview 3-year, $146-million expansion of U.S. 23 Flex Route to I-96
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - Michigan’s first Flex Route, a system of electronically controlled shoulder lanes meant to ease congestion and boost safety on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, is about to get longer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has cued up three years of construction on the major...
Washtenaw County to use $4M in COVID relief to fix jail roof, replace phones
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With $71.4 million from the federal government meant to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and help communities bounce back, Washtenaw County has directed huge sums outward. With money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), county leaders have filled holes in rural broadband internet...
Ann Arbor aims to accelerate development of downtown public restrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have described downtown as the city’s living room. If that’s true, then downtown alleys are the city’s bathrooms, some complain. Noting a lack of public restrooms downtown means people sometimes pee in downtown alleys, two outgoing City Council members — Ali Ramlawi and Jeff Hayner — sponsored a resolution last week to encourage development of more public restrooms in the downtown area.
Should Ann Arbor offer bounty for reporting drivers blocking bike lanes?
ANN ARBOR, MI — The ongoing issue of cars and trucks parking in and blocking downtown Ann Arbor bikeways has led local cycling advocates to propose a new idea. It’s become such a problem that several residents have suggested Ann Arbor should institute a “bike lane bounty” similar to what was recently proposed in New York City to go after scofflaws and reward citizens who report them.
3 failed tax proposals hinder Augusta Township officials’ plans for police, pathways
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Officials in a predominately rural eastern Washtenaw County township went one for six in convincing voters to support tax proposals they put forth on two separate election ballots this year. Voters in Augusta Township said yes to a millage renewal funding fire protection in the August...
Divided Washtenaw County board members vote to give themselves $9K raises
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County’s top elected leaders — all Democrats — are accustomed to voting in lockstep, even on issues that sometimes spark debate. But when it came to their own pay, the usual unanimity was nowhere to be found. A divided 5-4 vote...
michiganradio.org
Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County
A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
Judge unconvinced Ann Arbor broke law by blacking out information in report
ANN ARBOR, MI — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed Ann Arbor violated the Freedom of Information Act by refusing to disclose unredacted copies of records related to the departure of former City Administrator Tom Crawford. In an eight-page order Wednesday, Nov. 16, Washtenaw County Circuit Court...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
‘We want to save lives’: $30M Ypsilanti-area recreation center finds potential home
WASHTEANW COUNTY, MI – After more than decade of false starts and breakdowns, plans to construct a new $30-million recreation center benefiting the Ypsilanti-area are gaining momentum. The project has found a potential home at a site now occupied by a long-vacant Ypsilanti Community Schools building. And, after a...
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
Semitrailer carrying 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A semitrailer pulling 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed Thursday evening due to road conditions. A semitrailer carrying around 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening on US-23 near Fausett Road in Livingston County, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
Proposal to expand Riverview landfill denied
A 5-year landfill fight is about to come to a crossroads in Riverview. The site services 16 different communities but it’s running out of space.
Starbucks workers at 3 Ann Arbor-area locations join nationwide strike
ANN ARBOR, MI – Workers from three Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations participated in a nationwide strike Thursday, Nov. 17. Three Ann Arbor-area locations -- 300 S. Main St. downtown, 4585 Washtenaw Ave. in Pittsfield Township and 120 S. Zeeb Rd. in Scio Township -- joined over 100 stores in demanding that Starbucks fully staff all of its union stores and meet other requests, according to organizers.
Men tied to 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 11 still set to stand trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- Two Massachusetts men will be standing trial in Livingston County for their role in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 Michigan residents, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, will stand trial in the Livingston...
Michigan Amish community seeks dismissal of lawsuit alleging improper sewage disposal
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A lawsuit demanding that several Amish families in Lenawee County comply with sewage disposal practices infringes on religious freedom, their attorneys stated in a recent court filing. Attorneys representing 14 Amish families living in Lenawee County filed a motion Nov. 7, for summary disposition --...
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
wemu.org
More departures announced from Washtenaw County government
The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions. The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
