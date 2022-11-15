ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113

 3 days ago

A grandmother whose White House visit went viral has passed away.

Virginia McLaurin died Monday at 113 years old, ABC affiliate WJLA reports .

She was best known for her joyous visit to the White House in 2016 .

McLaurin campaigned for months to meet then-president Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama.

Upon meeting the First Couple, she turned the White House's Blue Room into a dance floor.

Through all the dance moves and her priceless reaction, she said at the time she was just happy to be there.

In a statement to WJLA, McLaurin's family said she lived a full life and appreciated all the love she received in her 113 years.

