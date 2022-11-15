Woman who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113
A grandmother whose White House visit went viral has passed away. Virginia McLaurin died Monday at 113 years old, ABC affiliate WJLA reports . She was best known for her joyous visit to the White House in 2016 . McLaurin campaigned for months to meet then-president Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama. Upon meeting the First Couple, she turned the White House's Blue Room into a dance floor. Through all the dance moves and her priceless reaction, she said at the time she was just happy to be there. In a statement to WJLA, McLaurin's family said she lived a full life and appreciated all the love she received in her 113 years. HOLIDAY NEWS | Everything we know about the 2022 Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * Follow us on YouTube * More local news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Comments / 0