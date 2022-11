Woman who danced with Obamas at the White House dies at 113

A grandmother whose White House visit went viral has passed away.

Virginia McLaurin died Monday at 113 years old, ABC affiliate WJLA reports

She was best known for her joyous visit to the White House in 2016

McLaurin campaigned for months to meet then-president Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama.

Upon meeting the First Couple, she turned the White House's Blue Room into a dance floor.

Through all the dance moves and her priceless reaction, she said at the time she was just happy to be there.

In a statement to WJLA, McLaurin's family said she lived a full life and appreciated all the love she received in her 113 years.

