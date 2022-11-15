Read full article on original website
Ram Recalls Over 200,000 Pickup Trucks Over Fears They Could Catch on Fire
Stellantis is recalling nearly 250,000 heavy duty diesel Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. because transmission fluid can leak and cause engine fires. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Ram 2500 and some 2020 through 2022 Ram 3500 trucks. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions. The...
