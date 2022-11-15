Read full article on original website
Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities
COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden that Georgia’s Senate race is “going downhill” for Democrats in remarks made Thursday that were captured by a hot mic. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said to Biden. "It's hard to...
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
Former President Obama on Saturday said that the makeup of the Supreme Court would be very different if Democrats had held onto the Senate in the 2014 midterms, laying out the importance of this midterm cycle, particularly on the future of reproductive rights. “If we had kept the Senate in...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence
There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NBC News
