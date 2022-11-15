ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
After the Pelosi attack, Republicans have quit pretending they oppose political violence

There are ever so many ways Republicans can admit they were delighted by the attempted assassination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in severe injuries to her husband, who had the misfortune of being home when apparent right-wing nut David DePape broke into the couple's San Francisco home. They can pretend to condemn the attack while promoting conspiracy theories denying that it was right-wing political violence, as did Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. They can make jokes about it in public appearances, the classy path pioneered by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They can do both at the same time, as Donald Trump Jr. did. They can share vicious memes mocking the victim, as a Facebook page did that is evidently owned by Pennsylania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Or they can deflect blame by casting the villains as the victims, as Tucker Carlson did in a Fox News segment equating criticism of hate speech with censorship.
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close

The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
