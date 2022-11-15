ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Department of Public Works announces contest to name a snow plow

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTB2R_0jBrVhpE00

Erie County Department of Public Works announced Tuesday a new contest to name a county snowplow.

The department is currently accepting creative submissions for snowplow names. All entries are due by Wednesday, Nov. 30 at noon.

Submissions will be reviewed and presented to the public for voting from Dec. 1 - Dec. 14. The snowplow names with the most votes will be announced the week of Dec. 19.

Names that are assigned to a plow will be featured on the truck for the entire season. Those who submit winning names will have the opportunity for a photo-op with the snow plow.

You can submit a name using this form .

Comments / 0

Related
wutv29.com

Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
96.1 The Breeze

Three Major Highways Are Now Closed in Erie County

The Lake Effect Snowstorm Warning is currently in effect for Erie County, as over two feet of snow has already fallen in areas south of Buffalo, including South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and Orchard Park. There is still a travel ban for areas south of Buffalo, as the intense snowfall is...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County issues state of emergency declaration & travel ban

State of emergency declared as of 8 p.m.; travel ban in effect as of 9 p.m. With a massive winter storm predicted to cause hazardous road conditions, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a state of emergency declaration starting at 8 p.m. This declaration will be in effect until further notice.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
Wbaltv.com

WATCH: Puppy enjoys her first snow experience in New York

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A puppy saw snow for the first time — and the playful moment was all caught on video. Olive, a 5-month-old puppy, had her first snow experience Thursday night in Tonawanda, New York. Video shows the pup happily pouncing across the snow-covered yard. A snowstorm...
TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy