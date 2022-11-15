Erie County Department of Public Works announces contest to name a snow plow

Erie County Department of Public Works announced Tuesday a new contest to name a county snowplow.

The department is currently accepting creative submissions for snowplow names. All entries are due by Wednesday, Nov. 30 at noon.

Submissions will be reviewed and presented to the public for voting from Dec. 1 - Dec. 14. The snowplow names with the most votes will be announced the week of Dec. 19.

Names that are assigned to a plow will be featured on the truck for the entire season. Those who submit winning names will have the opportunity for a photo-op with the snow plow.

You can submit a name using this form .