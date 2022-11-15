Beggs water restored, community cautiously optimistic

For weeks, Beggs residents have had water issues , but finally as of Tuesday morning. the mayor reports that the water is back on.

Residents are now under a voluntary precautionary boil order until further notice. However, all the residents aren’t getting their hopes up.

“It's exciting but kind of anticipating it to go back off because that's all we have known for the last two weeks,” Aleigha Williams, a Beggs resident, said Tuesday morning.

Initially, on Tuesday morning, residents like Williams got busy finally doing dishes, laundry, and most of all taking showers.

“You can hear running the shower and stuff like pipes jumping because there's so much air in the pipes from not having any water running,” Williams said.

For a moment Tuesday morning, some people were reporting no water again, but the mayor assures us that was due to them switching the pump station from the generator to normal power. Mayor Jacob Branson says they believe they've solved the issues.

“Just like any utility there's no guarantee but I don’t see there being any issues and I think we're finally there where residents can go back to their life as normal,“ Branson said.

Tuesday morning on 2 News Oklahoma today, Branson apologized for the interruptions over the last week and a half.

“Let's hope there are not any other challenges," Branson said. "I know this has been a struggle and a lot of frustration for everybody. We get it and obviously, I don’t want anybody to have to go through this again.”

The mayor says they are working on a couple of different deals and writing grants to get funding for a long-term solution.

We did try to interview more residents but as you can imagine with finally having water they were busy doing chores that require this vital resource.

