Butte parade held to honor boy fighting cancer

BUTTE — A young boy in Butte has been battling cancer and there’s little that doctors can do for him. First responders and many people of Butte went out to show that they are standing beside this brave little boy.

“He’s put up such a strong fight and I like to believe in the back of my mind that’s he’s going to keep going,” says Home Atherton Volunteer Firefighter Jeremiah LeCoure.

A parade was held on Nov. 12 for 7-year-old Michael “Hulk” Schow who has been fighting cancer. Firefighters, police, search and rescue, and ambulance services drove down Harrison Avenue in a show of support.

“He loves all things firefighters, all things police. I mean, just being in his house today the stuff he’s got in his room is phenomenal, badges and flags,” says LeCoure.

Many people lined the street in support of Hulk, even those who have never met him before.

“I could never imagine what the family is going through, but to know that Butte tough is always going to be there for them,” said spectator Markell Kazmierczak.

Janeece August is friends with Hulk’s family and has been organizing fundraisers to help with the many medical expenses. She was moved by the parade and the people who showed up.

“This whole town is amazing. There’s no place on earth like Butte. I’m just in awe of this town always, and I really appreciate everyone coming forward to help him and his mom and dad through this. So thank you all so much,” said August.

August has a GoFundMe page set up for those who want to help the Schow family.