ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte parade held to honor boy fighting cancer

By John Emeigh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mI3xa_0jBrVOFX00

BUTTE — A young boy in Butte has been battling cancer and there’s little that doctors can do for him. First responders and many people of Butte went out to show that they are standing beside this brave little boy.

“He’s put up such a strong fight and I like to believe in the back of my mind that’s he’s going to keep going,” says Home Atherton Volunteer Firefighter Jeremiah LeCoure.

A parade was held on Nov. 12 for 7-year-old Michael “Hulk” Schow who has been fighting cancer. Firefighters, police, search and rescue, and ambulance services drove down Harrison Avenue in a show of support.

“He loves all things firefighters, all things police. I mean, just being in his house today the stuff he’s got in his room is phenomenal, badges and flags,” says LeCoure.

Many people lined the street in support of Hulk, even those who have never met him before.

“I could never imagine what the family is going through, but to know that Butte tough is always going to be there for them,” said spectator Markell Kazmierczak.

Janeece August is friends with Hulk’s family and has been organizing fundraisers to help with the many medical expenses. She was moved by the parade and the people who showed up.

“This whole town is amazing. There’s no place on earth like Butte. I’m just in awe of this town always, and I really appreciate everyone coming forward to help him and his mom and dad through this. So thank you all so much,” said August.

August has a GoFundMe page set up for those who want to help the Schow family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
mtpr.org

A 'Shooting incident' at the Fort Harrison VA campus is under investigation

Montana VA officials say a “shooting incident” at the Fort Harrison Medical Center, near Helena, Thursday morning is believed to be a death by suicide. According to a statement from the Montana VA, “Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.”
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Missing teen last contacted Oct. 19 may possibly be in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Authorities are searching for missing 14-year-old Merry Walker who was last contacted Oct. 19 and may possibly be in Butte. The Montana Department of Justice said in the missing person poster Merry is described as American Indian or Alaskan Native, 6-feet tall, 140-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Shooting incident reported at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester, courtesy of his office:. “The news out of Fort Harrison today is deeply saddening, and I’m in touch with local VA officials and authorities on the ground. Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing Montanans, and it’s clear that we need to make sure everyone—including frontline workers and veterans—are connected with the life-saving mental health care they need and deserve.”
HARRISON, MT
Montana Talks

Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana

As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
CLANCY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy