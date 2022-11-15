‘Hunters’ To End With Season 2 On Prime Video

The end is in sight for Amazon Prime Video ’s Hunters . The conspiracy thriller drama series, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, will end after the upcoming second season, sources confirmed to Deadline.

The first season of Hunters followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

We hear Season 2 will be focused on a worldwide search for Adolph Hitler, played by German actor Udo Kier, in an attempt to eliminate him for good. Season 2 will begin streaming on January 13.

Al Pacino , Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton star in Hunters, along with Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. In addition to Kier, Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh has joined Season 2, along with Emily Rudd and Tommy Martinez who recur.

Season 2 of Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, is executive produced by Weil who serves as showrunner, Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David Rosen, Jerry Kupfer and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as well as David Ellender and Matt Loze from Sonar.

EW was first to report the news.