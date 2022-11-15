Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed
A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
FBI, Homeland Security chiefs detail biggest U.S. threats at House panel hearing
The heads of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday highlighted several threats, both domestic and abroad, facing the United States.
House Republicans could pose threat to President Biden's agenda
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to become the next House speaker, is signaling plans for multiple investigations into the Biden administration once the GOP has the majority in the House. Axios national politics reporter Sophia Cai joins CBS News to discuss what the next two years in Congress could look like.
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
Focusing on the rising costs of groceries and gas, and promising new investigations of President Biden's administration, Republicans won a slim majority in the House in the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority
The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Republicans Tie Hunter Biden to Human Trafficking, Announce Probe
Representative James Comer said that a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) "connects Hunter Biden and his business associates to international human trafficking."
Biden official torched for repeating 'amazing lie' about the southern border
The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses Alejandro Mayorkas continuing to claim that the southern border is secure despite surging border encounters.
Federal judge orders Biden administration to end Title 42 in five weeks
What is Title 42? Why is the U.S. ending Title 42 in 5 weeks? What pushback is the ruling receiving?
Republicans must fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by refusing to give in on debt limit
Republicans must protect taxpayers, fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by being strong on debt limit. GOP can negotiate spending reforms in new Congress.
Confusion erupts after Biden initially declines to discuss Poland missile incident at emergency roundtable
Conservatives on Twitter expressed confusion over President Biden initially declining to take reporters' questions about a missile which killed two people in Poland Tuesday.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Republicans take control of US House, Congress split: projections
Republicans on Wednesday took control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats, networks said, narrowly securing a legislative base to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his term –- and leaving power in Congress split. "In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — - with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority," House speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects
The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Oath Keeper says she was "another idiot" inside Capitol on Jan. 6, but did not plan to obstruct Congress
Washington — The Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when defendant Jessica Watkins — a military veteran from Ohio — decided to testify in her own defense, a move that put her face to face with the Washington, D.C., jury that is set to decide her guilt.
Washington Examiner
Top Biden DOJ official going to work for law firm that defends Hunter Biden
A top Biden DOJ criminal division official is going to work for the law firm that is defending Hunter Biden amid the Justice Department’s investigation into him. Nicholas McQuaid was appointed acting chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division for the Biden administration. McQuaid had been a partner at Latham & Watkins with Hunter Biden defense lawyer Christopher Clark and worked on cases with him until McQuaid took the job at the Justice Department, according to court filings reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority
Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly characterized Hunter Biden. House Democrats were knocked out of power at the polls this month, losing at least six seats to a Republican Party that will take control of the lower chamber next year with designs to neutralize President Biden through the second half of his first term.
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
Seditious conspiracy defendant wrangles with prosecutor over violent messages in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 case
Washington – A defendant in the high-profile Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial dismissed incendiary communications prosecutors say he sent in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack doubt as "goofy" and told jurors he played no role in the riot, attempting to refute the government's evidence that was displayed in court on Tuesday.
CBS News
