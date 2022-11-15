ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed

A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
House Republicans could pose threat to President Biden's agenda

Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to become the next House speaker, is signaling plans for multiple investigations into the Biden administration once the GOP has the majority in the House. Axios national politics reporter Sophia Cai joins CBS News to discuss what the next two years in Congress could look like.
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
AFP

Republicans take control of US House, Congress split: projections

Republicans on Wednesday took control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats, networks said, narrowly securing a legislative base to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his term –- and leaving power in Congress split. "In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — - with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority," House speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Washington Examiner

Top Biden DOJ official going to work for law firm that defends Hunter Biden

A top Biden DOJ criminal division official is going to work for the law firm that is defending Hunter Biden amid the Justice Department’s investigation into him. Nicholas McQuaid was appointed acting chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division for the Biden administration. McQuaid had been a partner at Latham & Watkins with Hunter Biden defense lawyer Christopher Clark and worked on cases with him until McQuaid took the job at the Justice Department, according to court filings reviewed by the Washington Examiner.
The Hill

House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority

Correction: An earlier version of this report incorrectly characterized Hunter Biden. House Democrats were knocked out of power at the polls this month, losing at least six seats to a Republican Party that will take control of the lower chamber next year with designs to neutralize President Biden through the second half of his first term.
