‘The Crown’ Rules Netflix’s Charts As Season 5 Of Royal Drama Launches With 107M Hours

By Peter White
 3 days ago

The Crown ’s season five has reigned supreme over Netflix ’s English-language television charts.

The royal drama was watched for 107.39M hours over its first five days, claiming the number one spot.

The series, which was created by Peter Morgan, launched on November 9 and the charts count data between November 7 and 13.

The fictionalized drama series now stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

These are decent numbers for the streamer, particularly in the fifth season of a show, and put it higher than the launch of Manifest’s fourth season, which recorded 57M hours watched last week, the 72M hours watched for From Scratch the week before and marginally ahead of the launch of season five of Cobra Kai , which reported 106.7M hours watched, admittedly with two more days of viewing.

It couldn’t, however, match the 196M hours watched of the debut of Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story or the 125M hours watched of the first season of The Watcher.

The figures come after Netflix began reporting to British ratings group BARB, which highlighted that 1.1M viewers in the UK watched the first episode when it launched last week.

Produced by Sony’s Left Bank, The Crown has been taking something of a royal shellacking as it moves into more modern times.

Two former Prime Ministers have slammed the series with a spokesperson for Tony Blair, who was PM when Princess Diana died, calling fictionalized scenes “complete and utter rubbish”, while his predecessor John Major, who was charged with announcing the separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the Houses of Parliament in 1992, has called scenes fabricated and said “fiction should not be paraded as fact”.

Netflix also recently added a disclaimer to the fifth season trailer, stating that it was ““inspired by real events” and it was a “fictional dramatization”.

Deadline

Silence Is Golden As Michel Hazanavicius’s Oscar-Winning Film ‘The Artist’ Is Developed Into A Stage Show

EXCLUSIVE: Choreographer and director Drew McOnie (Greatest Days) is developing a stage version of Michel Hazanavicius’s 2011 Oscar-winning film The Artist about a Hollywood silent screen star whose career is upended with the advent of talking pictures. McOnie told Deadline that he is co-writing the theater adaptation with playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino (Amy and the Orphans). He will direct and choreograph the show, something he has wanted to do since first watching the film. A series of workshops being held in London late next January and early February will determine how the show will progress. It’s hoped that the production will...
Deadline

IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
VERMONT STATE
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Eyes $64M Second Weekend, Audiences Selecting ‘The Chosen’ With $10M – Box Office Update

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is eyeing a 65% second weekend decline at this point, which would translate to about $64M after a Friday with $17M-$19M. The pic has a shot at hitting $70M. The 10-day running total for Wakanda Forever at its current rate would land at $284.7M at 4,396 theaters, 3% behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the same point. What Wakanda has that the Doctor did not is 45% K-12 schools out and 17% colleges on Monday heading to everyone off on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Note that Black...
Deadline

‘The Way Home’: Hallmark Announces Premiere Date, Drops Trailer For New Series Starring Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh

EXCLUSIVE: The Way Home has a debut date. Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series that stars Andie MacDowell (Maid) and Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy) will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET. Evan Williams (Blonde) and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) also star in the multigenerational drama, along with Alex Hook (I Am Frankie), Al Mukadam (Pretty Hard Cases), Jefferson Brown (Masters of Romance), David Webster (Luckiest Girl Alive) and Siddarth Sharma (Homeschooled). The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong,...
Deadline

Banijay’s Scenery Signs Exclusive Deal With Tomas Kaan, Director Of Netflix Series ‘Human Playground’ And ‘Dirty Lines’

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay Benelux joint venture producer Scenery has signed an exclusive partnership deal with the director of the company’s Netflix doc series Human Playground, Tomas Kaan. He joins the firm, which Banijay Benelux runs as a JV with producers Lea Fels and Isidoor Roebers, as Creative Producer. He will develop international stories and support other talent to fulfil their own doc plans. Kaan directed the Idris Elba-narrated Human Playground, a six-part doc series Scenery co-produced with Banijay UK’s Workerbee about the origins and evolutions of the world’s most unique sports for Netflix internationally and Youku in China. He also directed Netflix’s sex line drama Dirty Lines, which was...
Deadline

Kymberly Herrin Dies: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Who Starred In Popular ZZ Top Video Was 65

Kymberly Herrin, who played the “Dream Ghost” in Ghostbusters and appeared in a ZZ Top video that cemented the band as MTV stars, has died. She was 65. Her family told the Santa Barbara News-Press that Herrin died October in Santa Barbara but did not provide a cause or other details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Sony Dates 'Ghostbusters' Sequel For 2023 Related Story 'Ghostbusters' Animated Feature In Works With Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan Herrin was a model who covered more than a dozen magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Uproar Over Her Recent Comments About Joining GAC Family: “Given The Toxic Climate In Our Culture, I Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to the blowback from her Wall Street Journal interview, in which she explained why she departed Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network and how it will “keep traditional marriage at the core.” “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram. “All of you know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and...
Deadline

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin On Twitter, Misspells Name; Comic Responds In Kind

Who could resist an invitation like this: Twitter owner Elon Musk says comic Kathy Griffin can return to Twitter — but he misspelled her name as “Kathie.” In a tweet today, Musk wrote, “Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.” Lest Griffin feel targeted by the misspelling, right-wing author Peterson actually spells his name Jordan. Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk in satirical posts, responded to the invitation on Instagram. “Dear Eilon,” Griffin responded on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader” As for Donald Trump’s suspended account, Musk...
Deadline

Laura Jarrett To Depart CNN For NBC News

Laura Jarrett is leaving CNN to join NBC News, where she will cover the Justice Department and the Supreme Court. Her hiring comes after the retirement of longtime correspondent Pete Williams last summer. Kelly O’Donnell has covered the SCOTUS beat in the interim, in addition to her duties as senior White House correspondent. Jarrett will start in her role in January. In a memo to staff, Rich Greenberg, NBC News vice president and head of investigations, wrote that Jarrett will serve “as a leading voice on national legal, law enforcement, and other major breaking news stories.” She will report to him and...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Cailee Spaeny Circling New ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century And Scott Free

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum is revving up on 20th Century Studios new Alien movie as sources tell Deadline Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star. Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing. 20th Century had no comment. Related Story Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free's Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots Related Story Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra's Novel 'The Corner' Related Story Sofia Coppola Sets 'Priscilla' As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will...
Deadline

B. Smyth Dies: ‘Twerkoholic’ Hip-Hop/R&B Singer Was 28

Singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkoholic” had 13 million Spotify streams, died today of pulmonary fibrosis at age 28. His brother, Denzil, confirmed his passing in a video message posted to Smyth’s official Instagram page. “Today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis,” Denzil wrote in the caption. Denzil said his brother “wanted him” to make the video to thank his fans for their love and support. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he...
Deadline

Lea Michele Surprises ‘Funny Girl’ Audience With News Of Cast Album Friday Release

A newly recorded cast album for Broadway’s Funny Girl starring Lea Michele as Fanny Brice will be released digitally tomorrow – Friday, Nov. 18 at 12:01 a.m. ET. The surprise announcement was made by Michele herself during last night’s curtain call at the Broadway hit. “We’re all so so so proud to announce that we’re going to be releasing our original cast album,” Michele said excitedly from the stage following the Wednesday night performance. “As the biggest Funny Girl fan my whole life, I am so proud and it’s so so so great!” See video of her announcement below. The news of the...
Deadline

Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes For ‘The Whale’ After 2003 Groping Incident By Ex-HFPA Chief

Brendan Fraser won’t be celebrating his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale at this year’s Golden Globes, whether he’s nominated or not. “My mother didn’t raise a hypocrite,” Fraser says in a new interview with GQ, referencing his 2018 revelation that he had been groped by former HFPA president Philip Berk at a 2003 Beverly Hills luncheon. (Berk denied the charge.) In the new GQ cover story, Fraser says, “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate… It’s because of the history that I...
Deadline

Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Deadline

“I’m Alive!” Preaches An Excited Jimmy Fallon In Response To Twitter Death Hoax

“I’ve been to the other side!,” testified Tonight host Jimmy Fallon in mock-revivalist-preacher mode on last night’s show. “I’ve seen the Pearly Gates! I’ve paid $8 for that blue check mark in the sky but I want you all to know I wouldn’t leave this earth until my job is done and tonight my job is to entertain you!” Watch the Tonight segment below. Backed by a robed gospel choir (“He’s alive! He’s alive!”) Fallon took to the Tonight Show stage and addressed those greatly exaggerated joke-hoax reports of his non-demise head-on. The rousing proclamation followed a day in which #RIPJimmyFallon trended...
Deadline

Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free’s Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots

EXCLUSIVE: After making her short-film directorial debut with Scott Free, Kristen Stewart is set to reunite with the banner for her feature directorial debut as she is set to direct The Chronology of Water, with Imogen Poots set to star. Stewart also will co-adapt the script with Andy Mingo, which is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch. A Reader’s Choice Award winner at the 2012 Oregon Book Awards and finalist for the PEN Center USA Creative Nonfiction Award, the memoir is a lyrical journey through a life saved by art. A young woman finds her voice through the written word...
Deadline

‘Sofia The First’ Spinoff Series In Development At Disney Junior As Series Creator Craig Gerber Extends Overall Deal

There are more stories from Sofia the First coming to Disney Junior. A spinoff series from creator Craig Gerber is in development as part of his overall deal with Disney Branded Television. The studio announced Thursday that Gerber has extended his overall deal, which will now include the spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia. Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be...
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz Doesn’t Think ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Is Going To Happen: “Unfortunately, It’s Done”

Zoë Kravitz doesn’t think it’s likely that the third season of Big Little Lies will happen following Jean-Marc Vallée’s death. In an interview with GQ where Kravitz answered tweets from fans, she was asked when the HBO series would return. “I don’t think it is,” she answered. “We talked about doing a Season 3 a lot and unfortunately Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year which was heartbreaking. And I just can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it’s done.” Big Little Lies was a dark comedy based on the Liane...
Deadline

