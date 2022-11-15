‘The Crown’ Rules Netflix’s Charts As Season 5 Of Royal Drama Launches With 107M Hours

The Crown ’s season five has reigned supreme over Netflix ’s English-language television charts.

The royal drama was watched for 107.39M hours over its first five days, claiming the number one spot.

The series, which was created by Peter Morgan, launched on November 9 and the charts count data between November 7 and 13.

The fictionalized drama series now stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

These are decent numbers for the streamer, particularly in the fifth season of a show, and put it higher than the launch of Manifest’s fourth season, which recorded 57M hours watched last week, the 72M hours watched for From Scratch the week before and marginally ahead of the launch of season five of Cobra Kai , which reported 106.7M hours watched, admittedly with two more days of viewing.

It couldn’t, however, match the 196M hours watched of the debut of Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story or the 125M hours watched of the first season of The Watcher.

The figures come after Netflix began reporting to British ratings group BARB, which highlighted that 1.1M viewers in the UK watched the first episode when it launched last week.

Produced by Sony’s Left Bank, The Crown has been taking something of a royal shellacking as it moves into more modern times.

Two former Prime Ministers have slammed the series with a spokesperson for Tony Blair, who was PM when Princess Diana died, calling fictionalized scenes “complete and utter rubbish”, while his predecessor John Major, who was charged with announcing the separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales in the Houses of Parliament in 1992, has called scenes fabricated and said “fiction should not be paraded as fact”.

Netflix also recently added a disclaimer to the fifth season trailer, stating that it was ““inspired by real events” and it was a “fictional dramatization”.