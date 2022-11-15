Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Related
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. World Population Review and Infoplease both rank Missouri at number 7 on their most recent lists of dangerous states, while 24/7 Wall St. was even less generous, ranking it number 6 on their 2021 lineup.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KYTV
Branson law enforcement investigates fatal shooting
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson first responders are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Clay Street and Rinehart Road. According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, there is one victim who was shot at a home in the area around 6 p.m. Sheriff Daniels said the public is not in danger.
KYTV
Greene County authorities warn of scam claiming a relative in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around targeting the elderly population by asking for large sums of money. According to a Facebook post, victims of the scam have reported the scammers called the victims claiming to be a loved one either in jail or in a car accident.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri. Authorities arrested Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. They took him into custody after a high-speed motorcycle chase from Kansas across the state line to Newton County, Missouri.
KYTV
Fact Finders: What are the rules for officers when they shoot radar?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent survey from cars.com found 80% of Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination this upcoming holiday. And we always hear about increased speed enforcement around a holiday. So, our viewer Amanda wants to know; “Are police allowed to sit off in parking lots or the side of the road at night with their lights off and use their radar guns? I was always told they had to at least have their parking lights on.”
Springfield bank robber pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who robbed a Springfield bank in July pleaded guilty to his charge today in federal court. Michael C. Loyd, 30, of Springfield pleaded guilty to a felony count of bank robbery today, Nov. 17. By doing so, he admitted that on July 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., he went into […]
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of scams ahead of holiday season
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening...
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Catalytic converter thieves do $3,500 in damage at Brookline business
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating catalytic converter thefts from vehicles at a Brookline storage business. Surveillance cameras at James River Storage captured two men walking onto the property on October 11 at around 12:30 a.m. The business is located in the 3200 block of South Farm Road 107.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Two dead after Branson shooting incident
The Taney County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two people at a home at Clay Street and Rinehart Road. Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels said two people were found dead when deputies arrived on scene shortly after receiving a call of shots fired around 6 p.m. The...
KYTV
City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026. The Mother Road, or old Route 66, has important significance for Springfield. The city is considered the birthplace of the famous highway. The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission will...
International Space Station viewable in Springfield until Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The International Space Station is the third-brightest object in the sky, and people in Springfield will get their chance to see it with the naked eye from tonight until Thanksgiving. The space station will look like a plane to the naked eye, but it will be faster, moving at around 600 mph, […]
Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck. Hamer was transported to the hospital where he […]
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
Lamar business owners charged with stealing from customers
A married couple who operate a Lamar business are now both charged for allegedly stealing from customers.
KYTV
Pharmacies around the Ozarks experiencing an Amoxicillin shortage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Pharmacies around the Ozarks are running low on a common medication used to treat strep, sinus infections, and pneumonia. Across the country and in our area, pharmacies are having difficulty getting Amoxicillin. Pharmacists say it started flying off the shelves over the last month, and the “kids dosage” size is the hardest to find.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened on October 31 at 1510 N. Glenstone Avenue Casey’s store. They say the man in a Halloween costume showed a firearm and demanded money.
