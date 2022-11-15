A strong cold front has brought arctic air into New Mexico. Freezing fog will continue overnight for the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Record setting cold moved into eastern New Mexico Friday, with areas of light snow and freezing fog also developing in that half of the state. Freezing fog will continue into Saturday morning for areas along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold to start Saturday morning. Light snow may fall Saturday afternoon in southern New Mexico from the Gila to around T or C into the Sacramento Mountains and down to Carlsbad. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for Eddy and Lea counties.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO