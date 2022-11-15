ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Freezing fog lingers overnight in parts of New Mexico

A strong cold front has brought arctic air into New Mexico. Freezing fog will continue overnight for the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Record setting cold moved into eastern New Mexico Friday, with areas of light snow and freezing fog also developing in that half of the state. Freezing fog will continue into Saturday morning for areas along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold to start Saturday morning. Light snow may fall Saturday afternoon in southern New Mexico from the Gila to around T or C into the Sacramento Mountains and down to Carlsbad. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for Eddy and Lea counties.
Record cold arrives Friday for some in New Mexico

The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
Colorado mountain gets new name

COLORADO (KRQE) – A Colorado mountain named after a controversial governor is getting a new name. The state’s geographic naming advisory board unanimously approved a request from two Native tribes to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The area was named after Governor John Evans, the territorial governor who resigned after an 1864 massacre […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
No major changes for New Mexico school vaccines this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico did not add any new vaccines to the list of required vaccines for childcare, pre-school, and school students. The state will continue to require the ten current vaccines for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Once a year, the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to set vaccine requirements for attending school in […]
Crash causes closures on southbound I-25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
