Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Freezing fog lingers overnight in parts of New Mexico
A strong cold front has brought arctic air into New Mexico. Freezing fog will continue overnight for the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Record setting cold moved into eastern New Mexico Friday, with areas of light snow and freezing fog also developing in that half of the state. Freezing fog will continue into Saturday morning for areas along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold to start Saturday morning. Light snow may fall Saturday afternoon in southern New Mexico from the Gila to around T or C into the Sacramento Mountains and down to Carlsbad. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for Eddy and Lea counties.
KRQE News 13
Record cold arrives Friday for some in New Mexico
The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
KRQE News 13
Even colder temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and 20s across the state. Low clouds are sitting across the northeast highlands, with some patchy fog in the far upper Rio Grande Valley near Taos to Alamosa. Low clouds will be stubborn to lift in the northeast highlands throughout the day, and higher, but thick, clouds will move into much of southern New Mexico throughout the day.
Colorado mountain gets new name
COLORADO (KRQE) – A Colorado mountain named after a controversial governor is getting a new name. The state’s geographic naming advisory board unanimously approved a request from two Native tribes to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The area was named after Governor John Evans, the territorial governor who resigned after an 1864 massacre […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Central Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Wednesday Storm
I didn't want to open this article by talking about my upcoming (like NEXT week!) Caribbean vacation, but I can't help at be a little grateful that I'll be leaving the cold and barren wasteland of Maine for a much warmer and tropical climate. Okay, Maine isn't a barren wasteland,...
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit
Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Dialysis patients travel long distances for treatment after Acoma Pueblo water shutdown
The Dialysis Center has been closed since the main water line failed in late October, leaving hundreds without running water and forcing the closures of critical services.
KRQE News 13
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE News 13
Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company
Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company. Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious …. Española man to dance at Kennedy Center with prestigious dance company. What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis?. There's a new drug of choice in...
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
Pete Buttigieg makes stop in New Mexico, touches on America’s traffic issues
Pete Buttigieg visited Albuquerque and spoke with local leaders.
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
No major changes for New Mexico school vaccines this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico did not add any new vaccines to the list of required vaccines for childcare, pre-school, and school students. The state will continue to require the ten current vaccines for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Once a year, the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to set vaccine requirements for attending school in […]
Crash causes closures on southbound I-25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A crash on I-25 Southbound at Isleta Blvd has caused all lanes to be closed, according to NMRoads. Drivers in the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.
KRQE News 13
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
Comments / 0