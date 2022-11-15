Read full article on original website
CHICAGO READER
Jorge Valdivia takes the reins at Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
The death of Myrna Salazar, cofounder and executive director of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), in August, a month before the fifth annual Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival kicked off, was a huge blow to the performing arts community, including Jorge Valdivia, who worked closely with Salazar and CLATA in his role as director of performing arts for the National Museum of Mexican Art (NMMA). Now Valdivia can both honor Salazar’s vision and bring his own ideas to the table: last week, CLATA announced that he was taking over as executive director.
CHICAGO READER
Finding euphoria
Five long fluorescent lights shone brightly overhead, illuminating six clothing racks of assorted styles on the second floor of the Center on Halsted, where gods closet was hosting its November pop-up. DJ Blesstonio stood in black pants and red stiletto boots behind a table, noodling with his DJ comptroller, intently bopping his head while a dark remix of Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” combined with Jersey club remix blasted through the speakers, complimenting the already ecstatic energy in the space.
CHICAGO READER
Walter Jagiello defined the polka sound of Polish Chicago
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. I’m part Polish, but in 18 years of the Secret History of Chicago...
CHICAGO READER
Referendum results show Chicago wants treatment, not trauma
In this November’s midterm, Chicagoans in three wards encompassing neighborhoods from Auburn Gresham to Albany Park voted overwhelmingly in support of a referendum asking if the city should reopen its closed public mental health centers in support of a crisis response system that would not involve police. The decisive public mandate was years in the making.
CHICAGO READER
Reader Institute for Community Journalism announces new board of directors
The Reader Institute for Community Journalism, which operates the 51-year-old newspaper, Chicago Reader, has announced its board of directors and officers for 2023. RICJ’s current chairperson Eileen Rhodes, has been re-elected, along with secretary Kim L. Hunt. New board member Reese Marcusson has been elected treasurer. Returning at-large board members are Alison Cuddy, Vanessa Fernandez, and Robert Reiter. New at-large members are Daniel Dever, Matt Doubleday, Torrence Gardner, and Christina Crawford Steed. Officers serve for one year while at-large members serve in staggered two-year terms.
CHICAGO READER
The Florida strategy
The Chicago City Wire, the so-called newspaper intended to scare people like me into voting for him, arrived on Election Day, a week after I’d already voted early for someone else. Blame it on the U.S. Postal Service, Senator Bailey. In fact, I was paging through the City Wire...
CHICAGO READER
A death in the family
Death is an often unwelcome teacher. It descends into our lives suddenly, without warning, or takes its sweet time. No matter when it finds us, Grief is right behind Death, bringing myriad reactions that we do not always see coming. Such is life for Jess in Emily Schwend’s A Mile in the Dark, when Jess and her father Roger must deal with the sudden death of Carol, Jess’s beloved stepmother.
