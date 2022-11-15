Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CHICAGO READER
Finding euphoria
Five long fluorescent lights shone brightly overhead, illuminating six clothing racks of assorted styles on the second floor of the Center on Halsted, where gods closet was hosting its November pop-up. DJ Blesstonio stood in black pants and red stiletto boots behind a table, noodling with his DJ comptroller, intently bopping his head while a dark remix of Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle” combined with Jersey club remix blasted through the speakers, complimenting the already ecstatic energy in the space.
CHICAGO READER
Walter Jagiello defined the polka sound of Polish Chicago
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. I’m part Polish, but in 18 years of the Secret History of Chicago...
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
CHICAGO READER
Reader Institute for Community Journalism announces new board of directors
The Reader Institute for Community Journalism, which operates the 51-year-old newspaper, Chicago Reader, has announced its board of directors and officers for 2023. RICJ’s current chairperson Eileen Rhodes, has been re-elected, along with secretary Kim L. Hunt. New board member Reese Marcusson has been elected treasurer. Returning at-large board members are Alison Cuddy, Vanessa Fernandez, and Robert Reiter. New at-large members are Daniel Dever, Matt Doubleday, Torrence Gardner, and Christina Crawford Steed. Officers serve for one year while at-large members serve in staggered two-year terms.
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Shocking True Story Of Larry Hoover And The Gangster Disciples
The founder of Gangster Disciples, Chicago gang leader "King Larry" Hoover only grew his empire after he was sentenced to prison in 1973. Just a few years after Larry Hoover helped found Gangster Disciples in Chicago, he was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison for a gang-related murder in 1973. It seemed unlikely that Hoover would ever see the outside again, but he didn’t let that stop him from running his gang.
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
TikTok star Ismail Taher gives out Thanksgiving turkeys in suburban Chicago
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - A social media superstar is blessing families in the Chicago area, giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving in Country Club Hills. On Thursday, TikTok star Ismail Taher was distributing hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys. The 28-year-old has more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok. He still...
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
1 critically injured in Gresham house fire, Chicago police and CFD say
It was not immediately clear how the fire began.
wgnradio.com
Why are people moving out of Illinois?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the housing shortage in Illinois and what are the reasons people are leaving the state. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
West Side organizations giving away free turkeys at CPD 15th District station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less than a week away from Thanksgiving, many West Side residents were gifted with a frozen turkey for their holiday dinner.Each person who stood in line at the Austin (15th) District police station Friday afternoon was handed a free frozen turkey.The giveaway was a collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and several local organizations to help everyone have a happy Thanksgiving meal.Austin District Police Cmdr. Andre Parham said it was an absolute team and community effort."To work with all these fine people; and to have the opportunity to be a humble servant for the Austin community, for the kids, for the adults, for the seniors; and to work in collaboration with all of my community partners; and do it on the level as a commander … I am thankful for that, I am humble for that, and I am blessed for that every day," Parham said.One community leader said it was just one step in their plan to restore, re-invest, and renew energy in the community.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
947wls.com
Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott just donated $50 Million to Chicago Public Schools
What do you do with the billions you got from divorcing the richest man on Earth? MacKenzie Scott says, donate it!. The former wife of Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist has donated $50 Million to Chicago public schools. Schools will be able to use their millions however they want. Scott...
Comments / 0