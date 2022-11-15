Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kawhi Leonard Believes His Full Injury Recovery Timeline is Two Years
After a long absence, Kawhi Leonard has finally returned to the LA Clippers. He didn't look exactly like himself, but Kawhi was still a +26 in 24 minutes of basketball. Kawhi would be the first to tell you himself that it's going to be a long time before he returns to form.
Thunder Gameday: Grind City Showdown
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been better than expected this season, hovering just one game below .500 to this point. They've been on a tough road trip over the past week, but have looked spectacular. To cap off the week away from home, the Thunder will be in Memphis to...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Mentioned in MVP Discussion
After a remarkable stretch of play from star ball handler Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder guard has crept into the early season MVP conversation. Earlier this week, SGA's game-winning 3-pointer capped off a 42-point performance against the Washington Wizards and garnered attention from around the league. With Oklahoma City's record hovering...
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Pelicans: Boston’s Three-Point Barrage Paves the Way to Ninth-Straight Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. The Celtics tied a franchise record for their most made threes in a quarter, knocking down ten of 16 long-range attempts, allowing them to play from ahead. They finished the night 20/46 (43.5 percent) from beyond the arc, overcoming 17 turnovers translating...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Hornets and Cavaliers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7:30 p.m. EST. As we reported yesterday, the Hornets will be without star guard, LaMelo Ball, for the next few games with a left ankle sprain. The X-Ray came back negative which is good news, but he will be out for tonight's game in Cleveland. Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) and Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) have also been ruled out. Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) has been upgraded to questionable.
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
Hornets Lose Double OT Thriller in Cleveland
The Cavaliers got out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter and had kept up a similar distance throughout the game. This felt like another uninspiring Hornets loss- something that Hornets fans have become accustomed to throughout the 4-12 start to the season. Charlotte trailed by 10 with 44 seconds left in the 4th quarter. Things got a lot more exciting in a hurry.
Thunder, Grizzlies to Meet Friday in a Battle of Future Titans
Oklahoma City and Memphis will face off on the hardcourt Friday in what is sure to be a battle between two future Western Conference titans. More alike than they or their respective front offices would probably admit, I’d expect they’ll meet in the Playoffs in the coming years more than once.
