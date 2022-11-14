Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
CHICAGO READER
Walter Jagiello defined the polka sound of Polish Chicago
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. I’m part Polish, but in 18 years of the Secret History of Chicago...
CHICAGO READER
Izzy Reidy
Izzy Reidy leads the band Izzy True and plays bass in Tenci. He’s lived in Chicago on and off for around 12 years and teaches guitar, bass, and ukulele in public schools through Music House. He joined the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers in spring 2020, becoming part of its steering committee and abolition subcommittee, and in fall 2020 he helped launch UMAW’s Chicago chapter with Monoculture multi-instrumentalist Olan Mijana and Izzy True bandmate Curtis Oren.
CHICAGO READER
Reader Institute for Community Journalism announces new board of directors
The Reader Institute for Community Journalism, which operates the 51-year-old newspaper, Chicago Reader, has announced its board of directors and officers for 2023. RICJ’s current chairperson Eileen Rhodes, has been re-elected, along with secretary Kim L. Hunt. New board member Reese Marcusson has been elected treasurer. Returning at-large board members are Alison Cuddy, Vanessa Fernandez, and Robert Reiter. New at-large members are Daniel Dever, Matt Doubleday, Torrence Gardner, and Christina Crawford Steed. Officers serve for one year while at-large members serve in staggered two-year terms.
CHICAGO READER
A death in the family
Death is an often unwelcome teacher. It descends into our lives suddenly, without warning, or takes its sweet time. No matter when it finds us, Grief is right behind Death, bringing myriad reactions that we do not always see coming. Such is life for Jess in Emily Schwend’s A Mile in the Dark, when Jess and her father Roger must deal with the sudden death of Carol, Jess’s beloved stepmother.
CHICAGO READER
A gender-affirming space
Clear backpacks lean against one another like a line of fallen dominoes. Inside each of the bags is a collection of specially curated books. As a caregiver’s murmurs break the silence of the Oak Park Library children’s section, the top of a child’s head peeks above the bookshelves.
CHICAGO READER
The Museum of Contemporary Art Presents: 50ish, The UnGala
CHICAGO — 50ish is a whole museum takeover and art party celebrating the Chicago Reader’s 50th anniversary and Chicago’s best arts and entertainment. Dress: Free and freaky / creative cocktail / you-do-you, but make it fabulous. Tickets: $15 – $1,000 ($250 and up are invited to the...
CHICAGO READER
Many on house arrest bombarded with texts from sheriff’s contractor
This story was produced as a collaboration between The TRiiBE and the Reader. Editor’s note: We have changed the names and other identifying information of some of the sources quoted in this story to protect their anonymity, as they are still awaiting trial. While awaiting trial, Shane (a pseudonym)...
Comments / 0