Mount Vernon, OH

OSU alumni band creates enthusiasm in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- Alumni of the Ohio State University Marching Band – joined by some musician friends – performed at several sites in Mount Vernon Friday to generate enthusiasm in advance of next weekend's Ohio State-Michigan football game. Similar alumni groups made public appearances throughout the state.
Verna L. Vogt

Verna L. Vogt of Mt. Vernon, Ohio passed away on November 15 at the age of 96 while in Hospice Care at Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Arthur H. and Rhea (Wiggins) Weaver on January 15, 1926. The family would like to thank the...
Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses

KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
Mount Vernon to consider adding TIF districts near proposed housing developments

MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon is considering adding two new TIF districts to accompany proposed developments on its east and south sides. A TIF (short for Tax Increment Financing) is an economic development tool that uses taxes on future gains in real estate values to pay for new infrastructure improvements, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are implemented in commercial districts with the goal of incentivizing future development there.
