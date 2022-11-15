ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

rrobserver.com

Chilly weekend, brace yourself

The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm exits, but cold air will stick around

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The upper level low pressure system that brought snow to New Mexico last night and early this morning is quickly pushing into Texas/Oklahoma this afternoon. There is still enough moisture and lift to allow for a few more snow flurries across the Northern Mountains throughout this early afternoon, most likely dissipating before evening.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March

The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
RIO RANCHO, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe

The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday

Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Meat Only Sale Wednesday

The folks at Bob’s Bodacious BBQ are holding a meat only sale on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or sold out. Included in the sale are: Whole Babyback ribs $26.99 each, Hot Wings (24 per bag) $39.96, pulled pork $16.49 per pound (bags approximately 2-3.5 pounds), brisket $18.49 per pound (bags 2-3.5 lbs) smoked sausage $12.99 per pound(bags 2.5 lbs). Please note the restaurant will not be open for dining. Bob’s is located at 3801 Arkansas Ave. in Los Alamos..
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Caliber Collision close to completion

Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Danny Dines: The Hulk Beast Blender

Owner Adrian Garcia holds a Hulk Beast Blender, a signature protein drink at Muscle Blenderz. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer. After a few trips down sweet street, it was time to try something nutritious. Luckily, you wonderful people pointed me in the direction of Muscle Blenderz which is a smoothie and...
RIO RANCHO, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Even colder temperatures to end the work week

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families …. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. The Barelas neighborhood was the site of a SWAT situation Wednesday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department released the information in the 7 p.m. hour. 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
BERNALILLO, NM
KOAT 7

ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

