Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Chilly weekend, brace yourself
The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
KRQE News 13
Storm exits, but cold air will stick around
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The upper level low pressure system that brought snow to New Mexico last night and early this morning is quickly pushing into Texas/Oklahoma this afternoon. There is still enough moisture and lift to allow for a few more snow flurries across the Northern Mountains throughout this early afternoon, most likely dissipating before evening.
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
KRQE News 13
Find the perfect gift at the ‘Ageless Artisan Craft Fair’: Winter Edition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for the holidays, the Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is hosting its Winter Ageless Artisan Craft Fair in November. There will be a car show, food trucks, on-site pet adoptions, arts and crafts for kids, and more. Shop the artisan works of...
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Hold Meat Only Sale Wednesday
The folks at Bob’s Bodacious BBQ are holding a meat only sale on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or sold out. Included in the sale are: Whole Babyback ribs $26.99 each, Hot Wings (24 per bag) $39.96, pulled pork $16.49 per pound (bags approximately 2-3.5 pounds), brisket $18.49 per pound (bags 2-3.5 lbs) smoked sausage $12.99 per pound(bags 2.5 lbs). Please note the restaurant will not be open for dining. Bob’s is located at 3801 Arkansas Ave. in Los Alamos..
rrobserver.com
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: The Hulk Beast Blender
Owner Adrian Garcia holds a Hulk Beast Blender, a signature protein drink at Muscle Blenderz. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer. After a few trips down sweet street, it was time to try something nutritious. Luckily, you wonderful people pointed me in the direction of Muscle Blenderz which is a smoothie and...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
KRQE Newsfeed: Master plan, Suing coach and district, Cold temperatures, Housing zoning, New exhibit
Wednesday’s Top Stories New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago Roosevelt County Commission discusses ordinance prohibiting abortion clinics Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game Larry Barker investigates Santa Fe Plaza’s century-old buried treasure New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball […]
KRQE News 13
Even colder temperatures to end the work week
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families …. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. The Barelas neighborhood was the site of a SWAT situation Wednesday evening. The Albuquerque Police Department released the information in the 7 p.m. hour. 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
kunm.org
Hospitals in Albuquerque are crowded with pediatric RSV infections
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
KRQE News 13
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
Weekend road trip: Abo ruin in central New Mexico to be lit up with luminarias Dec. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you want to capture some of the Southwest’s history and culture while getting in the holiday spirit this year, a weekend road trip might be a fun option. The ruins at Abo, at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument near Mountainair, New Mexico, will be lit up with luminaries Saturday, […]
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
