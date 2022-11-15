ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Who is allowed to get married at the White House?

WASHINGTON — History will be made Saturday as Naomi Biden says I do on the South Lawn of the White House. She will be the first presidential granddaughter in history to have a White House wedding and the first to appear on the South Lawn. With the nuptials fast...
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
gmufourthestate.com

ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA9

'It's over' | House Oversight Committee's incoming ranking member closing investigation into Commanders, Dan Snyder

WASHINGTON — The Congress-led investigation into the Washington Commanders hostile workplace and sexual harassment allegations will be closed under new leadership, according to the incoming ranking member of the committee handling the investigation. A statement from Snyder's attorneys Thursday originally said the case would be closed by new ranking...
People

Virginia Rescue Searching for U.S. Homes for 32 Rescue Cats Left Homeless by the War in Ukraine

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, worked with the nonprofit Breaking the Chains to transport over two dozen rescue cats from Ukraine to the U.S. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, is working to find loving families for over two dozen cats transported from war-torn Ukraine. The 32 Ukrainian felines ended up in the U.S. thanks to Shana Aufenkamp, a volunteer adoption coordinator with Homeward Trails. In May, after learning about Breaking the Chains — a nonprofit dedicated to saving the animal victims...
alxnow.com

65-pound ‘lapdog’ Adam is up for adoption in Alexandria

Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”
DC News Now

Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WUSA9

