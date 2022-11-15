WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO