Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Who is allowed to get married at the White House?
WASHINGTON — History will be made Saturday as Naomi Biden says I do on the South Lawn of the White House. She will be the first presidential granddaughter in history to have a White House wedding and the first to appear on the South Lawn. With the nuptials fast...
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Commanders sued for cheating DC ticket holders of security deposit funds
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are being sued – again. D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine announced the District will be suing the NFL team for cheating ticket holders in D.C. out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a press release. Officials say in the release that...
gmufourthestate.com
ALEXANDRIA ‘WEREWOLF KILLER’ IS MASON STUDENT
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that John Hollis confirmed Bhasin was a Mason student. He confirmed that the information on People Finder was up-to-date and that is it updated weekly. On July 18, 2018, then 34-year-old, Pankaj Bhasin stabbed Brad Jackson more than 50 times...
Thomas Caldwell confronted with violent messages on the stand in seditious conspiracy trial
WASHINGTON — A Virginia resident facing seditious conspiracy charges told jurors his wife meant Jan. 6 could have been an opportunity to “start the healing process” when she derided Congress for evacuating from the pro-Trump mob – one of a number of incongruous statements he made while testifying in his own defense Tuesday.
Holiday lights, food, and music returns to DC with the Downtown Holiday Market
WASHINGTON — Christmas carols, tree lights, and holiday cheer is finding its way back to downtown D.C. with the return of the holiday market. As the cool temperatures creep in and fall starts to feel like a thing of the past, the annual Downtown Holiday Market is making its return for the 18th time.
Workers at multiple Starbucks across the DMV strike on Red Cup Day
WASHINGTON — On one of the biggest days of the year for Starbucks, workers at more than 100 U.S. stores, including some in the DMV, are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts...
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
'It's over' | House Oversight Committee's incoming ranking member closing investigation into Commanders, Dan Snyder
WASHINGTON — The Congress-led investigation into the Washington Commanders hostile workplace and sexual harassment allegations will be closed under new leadership, according to the incoming ranking member of the committee handling the investigation. A statement from Snyder's attorneys Thursday originally said the case would be closed by new ranking...
Virginia Rescue Searching for U.S. Homes for 32 Rescue Cats Left Homeless by the War in Ukraine
Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, worked with the nonprofit Breaking the Chains to transport over two dozen rescue cats from Ukraine to the U.S. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, is working to find loving families for over two dozen cats transported from war-torn Ukraine. The 32 Ukrainian felines ended up in the U.S. thanks to Shana Aufenkamp, a volunteer adoption coordinator with Homeward Trails. In May, after learning about Breaking the Chains — a nonprofit dedicated to saving the animal victims...
Prince George's Co. Sheriff Melvin C. High dies after nearly 20 years of service
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George County's Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital on Thursday. County officials held a news conference Thursday to announce his passing. Authorities say High was sworn in...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
alxnow.com
65-pound ‘lapdog’ Adam is up for adoption in Alexandria
Adam has puppy dog eyes that are out of sight. The five-year-old Lab mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “At 65 pounds, Adam may seem large, but he promises that he’s the perfect size lapdog,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “Adam is the prize winner for Best Puppy Dog Eyes here at the AWLA, with his big brown pools that win over all his visitors.”
Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
'I was having a good time' | Wife of Virginian charged in Oath Keepers case says Jan. 6 was fun, peaceful day for couple
WASHINGTON — The wife of a Virginia man charged as part of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case testified Monday that Jan. 6 was a fun and peaceful day for her and her husband. Sharon Caldwell, 63, of Berryville, Virginia, was called as a defense witness by attorney David...
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
