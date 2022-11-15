Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Long, Taggart lead Lions over Illinois-Springfield; McMahon earns first win as head coach
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Parker Long and Avery Taggart lead Missouri Southern to an 89-80 win over Illinois-Springfield Friday night at the Pitt State Classic. Long was 9-12 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points, while Taggart scored 20 points and added 5 asssists. Vinson Sigmon Jr. (15 pts) and Lawson Jenkins (14 pts) were also in double figures for the Lions.
koamnewsnow.com
Gorillas prepare to face UIndy in first playoff game since 2014
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national football playoffs. The Gorillas (11-0) will host the GLVC champion University of Indianapolis (9-1) in the first round on Saturday. Pitt State heads into the weekend ranked #4 in the national poll, while UIndy is...
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU men prepare for Pitt State classic
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions will be back on the floor on Friday night in Pittsburg, facing Illinois-Springfield in the Pitt State Classic. The Lions are aiming for their first win of the season this weekend, after falling to Minnesota State and Winona State in their first two games last week.
Joplin Boys Basketball Kicked off the Season with Their Own Jamboree That Included Three Other Local Teams
High School hoops are almost here. Several school hosting Jamborees in the area to kick off the 2022-23 season. One school hosting a Jamboree Thursday night was the Joplin Eagles boys team. They would bring in Lamar, Nevada, and East Newton. Each team would scrimmage each other in two six minute quarters. Joplin will begin […]
koamnewsnow.com
MSSU women win home opener, get to 5-0 to start the season
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern tops Angelo State 83-66 in their home opener Thursday night to get to 5-0 this season. Kryslyn Jones goes 4-6 from three and leads the Lions with 18 points. Lacy Stokes posts 17 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds. Amaya Johns (16 pts) and Layne Skiles (12 pts) were also in double figures for Missouri Southern.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage standouts Cochran, Jackson sign to play college softball
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School softball standouts Landry Cochran and Ashlynn Jackson signed Thursday afternoon to continue their careers in college. Jackson signed to pitch at Fort Scott Community College, while Cochran is headed to Division II Drury University to play in the outfield. “It’s all surreal. This...
koamnewsnow.com
Quapaw aims to stay rolling in playoff matchup with undefeated Hominy
QUAPAW, Okla. – The Quapaw Wildcats are still alive in the Class A state football bracket. The Wildcats will hit the road to face undefeated Hominy in the second round on Friday night. Quapaw beat Sallisaw-Central 28-22 in their playoff opener last week – the team’s 7th straight win.
koamnewsnow.com
Bradley E. Skaggs
Bradley Edward Lee Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, Missouri, departed this life suddenly on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, from injuries sustained in a tow truck accident while responding to a call in Joplin, Missouri. Bradley entered this life on May 27, 2004, in Joplin, born to the union of Brian...
Duplex burns in Carl Junction, frigid high winds
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 1:40 p.m. Friday reports along Fir Road in Carl Junction of a residential structure fire alerted CJFIRE Dept. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Carl Junction Police responded. 1008 and 1010 Southgate Circle, two large 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage dwellings. 31° currently and the wind chill makes it feel like 19°. Almost before CJ Fire...
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
koamnewsnow.com
The 10th annual Empty Bowls event is back in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Empty Bowls event is back in Joplin for its 10th year. Several pottery artists and soup makers from Southwest Missouri put their talents together to help feed the ones who are in need. 600 handmade bowls filled with warm soup are sold for a minimum of $25 donation, but people can also donate more if they wish to do so. More than 10 talented pottery artists and nearly 20 soup makers work together to make this event possible to raise money.
Debris fires ignite at Miami waste facility
The City of Miami says the brush and debris piles at its Solid Waste facility caught fire on the evening of November 14.
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
koamnewsnow.com
Local rotary club hosts annual Phonathon for the Lord’s Diner
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg Noon Rotary club members today called on the community to help raise funds for The Lord’s Diner of Pittsburg. This annual event asks residents to pledge or donate to the diner which provides nutritious meals to anyone in need. All donations benefit the Diner,...
kggfradio.com
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove woman injured in car crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
fourstateshomepage.com
Festival of Trees returns to Pittsburg, open to public
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Christmas tree tradition resumes Saturday in Pittsburg — and will actually serve the community beyond the weekend. The 3rd annual Festival of Trees begins Saturday at noon inside the Mirza Shrine on West 5th street. Each tree has a different theme — along with...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Transfers Mercy Building to Legacy Health Foundation
The Bourbon Country Commission transferred ownership of the former Mercy Hospital Building at 401 Woodland Hills on November 17, 2022 to Legacy Health Foundation. The agreement document was originally sent by the Bourbon County Clerk to fortscott.biz for publication but an email from the clerk said her office was just notified that there is an error in the document and was asked to pull the document off of the Bourbon County site until tomorrow, when a corrected copy will be sent. Fortscott.biz is pulling the document out of the story until the corrected document is sent, as well.
Comments / 0