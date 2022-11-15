JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Empty Bowls event is back in Joplin for its 10th year. Several pottery artists and soup makers from Southwest Missouri put their talents together to help feed the ones who are in need. 600 handmade bowls filled with warm soup are sold for a minimum of $25 donation, but people can also donate more if they wish to do so. More than 10 talented pottery artists and nearly 20 soup makers work together to make this event possible to raise money.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO