Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...

58 MINUTES AGO