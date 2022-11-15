Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's biggest talents flee to Israel, seeking freedom from Putin's repression
Russia is losing creative talent. Some of its biggest artists have immigrated to Israel this year to rebuild their careers and safely voice their conscience about the war in Ukraine.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough
Comments / 0