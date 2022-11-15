Three more people now face federal charges related to a tax scheme that authorities say hid $1 billion in income from the IRS. Kevin McDonnell and James Richardson, CPAs who co-own the Waxahachie tax and accounting firm McDonnell Richardson, along with Craig Fenton, a tax manager at the firm, were indicted in connection with the case, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas announced Wednesday.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO