wbtw.com
Freeze warnings in place tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. A freeze warning is in effect for areas east of I-95, but not including the immediate coast. This is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, except for along the coast. Areas west of I-95 had their first freeze in October, so a freeze watch is not needed. There is a frost advisory for the immediate coast for the possibility of patchy frost.
Farrow Parkway repaving changed to daytime due to colder temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway repaving will now be done during daytime hours due to colder temperatures overnight, according to the City of Myrtle Beach. Daytime work will begin Friday and continue through Nov. 23, according to the city. No work will be done over the Thanksgiving holiday. “With colder temperatures in the […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
WMBF
Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures. Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
WMBF
Crooked Hammock Brewery is gearing up for Thanksgiving and the Holidays
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends and the hammock wants to celebrate with you. This year Chef Ted and the gang are planning a family style feast just like from home for everyone to share. You can check out the menu and sign...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
WMBF
MYR prepares for holiday travel, launches program to help those with hidden disabilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Holiday traveling can be stressful for anyone, and leaders at the Myrtle Beach International Airport say they know this can be especially challenging for people with hidden disabilities. That’s why they launched the Sunflower Lanyard Program. Myrtle Beach International spokesperson, Ryan Betcher said the...
charlestonmag.com
Nights of a Thousand Candles
Drive about an hour north to Murrells Inlet to see Brookgreen Gardens aglow with more than 2,800 hand-lit candles and millions of twinkling lights illuminating the moss-covered trees and sculptures throughout the botanical garden. Arrive by 6:45 p.m. for the nightly tree-lighting ceremony at the Leonard Pavilion, and hear strolling bagpipers and live bands. Enjoy small bites from The Old Kitchen, as well as homemade hot cocoa, or make reservations at Harvest Restaurant. This popular event usually sells out, so purchase your tickets early. Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet. Days vary, 4-9 p.m. $35-$14. (843)235-6000, www.brookgreen.org.
WMBF
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
Person hit by vehicle, lanes of traffic blocked in area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are currently blocked in the area of Highway 544 and Corbett Road in Horry County while authorities respond to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 7:12 a.m., but the incident did not result in anyone being taken […]
WMBF
Grand Strand food banks prepare to assist those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Food Banks across the Grand Strand help those in need year-round, but around the holidays, sometimes that need increases. Myrtle Beach residents like Michael Powers utilize the Socastee Pantry. Powers is currently on disability and said the food stamps he would normally rely on have...
WMBF
Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
WMBF
Vehicle crashes through fence, shed and home in Conway area; 1 hurt
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Chateau Drive at around 2:25 p.m. for a wreck involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles went through...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
WMBF
‘We’re all excited’: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest Senior Center
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council on Aging is finally breaking ground on its new Carolina Forest Senior Center. The Council on Aging had to pump the breaks on the project for several years because of flooding and COVID. Elaine Gore, Executive Director for the Horry County...
