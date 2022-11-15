MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. A freeze warning is in effect for areas east of I-95, but not including the immediate coast. This is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, except for along the coast. Areas west of I-95 had their first freeze in October, so a freeze watch is not needed. There is a frost advisory for the immediate coast for the possibility of patchy frost.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO