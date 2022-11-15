ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Freeze warnings in place tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. A freeze warning is in effect for areas east of I-95, but not including the immediate coast. This is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, except for along the coast. Areas west of I-95 had their first freeze in October, so a freeze watch is not needed. There is a frost advisory for the immediate coast for the possibility of patchy frost.
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures. Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
Nights of a Thousand Candles

Drive about an hour north to Murrells Inlet to see Brookgreen Gardens aglow with more than 2,800 hand-lit candles and millions of twinkling lights illuminating the moss-covered trees and sculptures throughout the botanical garden. Arrive by 6:45 p.m. for the nightly tree-lighting ceremony at the Leonard Pavilion, and hear strolling bagpipers and live bands. Enjoy small bites from The Old Kitchen, as well as homemade hot cocoa, or make reservations at Harvest Restaurant. This popular event usually sells out, so purchase your tickets early. Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet. Days vary, 4-9 p.m. $35-$14. (843)235-6000, www.brookgreen.org.
The Myrtle Beach Art Museum Pottery Bazaar is happening this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Art Museum Holiday Pottery Bazaar will take place in the Reception Gallery and on the Tea Porch of the Museum. Enjoy a stunning view of the ocean or contemplative backdrop of art while you peruse many choices for your whole gift list. Beautiful work by area potters including professionals, instructors, interns, and students.
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
