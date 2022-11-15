Watch: Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit Livestream

The Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit is taking place Nov. 15-16 in San Diego. You can follow along and view the mainstage sessions above.

MPW Next Gen convenes top women in the Fortune 500 , leading female founders, and top women leaders from government, entertainment, sports, and philanthropy. Our 2022 Summit theme is Realizing Your Power , and we’re excited to have our MPW Next Gen community once again gathering in person this November—our first time together in person since 2019.

Speakers confirmed to join us on the main stage program include: CEOs such as Emilie Arel of Casper Sleep, Sarah Harden of Hello Sunshine, Mary Beth Laughton of Athleta , Deb Liu of Ancestry, Rachel Romer of Guild Education, and Sima Sistani of WeightWatchers; leaders from government and the military such as U.S. Asst Secretary of Health Admiral Rachel L. Levine and U.S. Space Force leader Colonel Heather Bogstie ; activists and visionaries such as Meena Harris and Archewell President Mandana Dayani ; icons from the sports world such as Allyson Felix , Chiney Ogwumike , and Jessamyn Stanley ; top leaders in gaming such as Johanna Faries of Call of Duty, Kendra Johnson of YouTube , and Christina Wootton of Roblox; and countless other fascinating leaders who just happen to be women.

Find more information about the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit here .

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

